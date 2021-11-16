ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say

By United Press International
Cover picture for the articleNov. 16 (UPI) — Hundreds of people in Egypt have been stung by scorpions in recent days and hospitals are stocking anti-venom to treat them, due to bad weather that’s forced the creatures from their normal habitats and...

Gazette

500 stung when rare storm brings out swarm of scorpions in Egypt

A rare storm in Egypt over the weekend brought not just flash flooding but a flood of scorpions washed out of hiding. The city of Aswan, located along the Nile River, experienced a heavy rainstorm that only lasted an hour, according to The New York Times. Beyond the 100-plus homes damaged or destroyed, 500 people were stung by scorpions, leading to a rush of people going to hospitals for anti-venom injections.
watchers.news

Violent storms hit Egypt, triggering deadly scorpion infestation

Violent storms hit Egypt's southern city of Aswan over the past weekend, causing floods and triggering scorpion infestation that left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized due to scorpion stings. The storm brought heavy rain, hail, and dust storms to the city of Aswan, forcing hordes of...
Idaho8.com

Storm in Egypt kills 3, sends swarms of scorpions into people’s homes

A rare storm in Egypt has sparked flash floods that killed at least three people and washed swarms of scorpions into people’s homes. More than 500 people were stung by scorpions who sought refuge from thunderstorms and torrential rainfall in the southern Egyptian city of Aswan over the weekend. Wounded...
deseret.com

This massive storm left hundreds of people hospitalized from scorpion stings

A massive storm in Egypt left three people dead and hundreds more hospitalized from scorpion stings after rainfall and flooding brought scorpions into people's homes. Per USA Today, the southern province in Egypt experienced downpours, hail and thunder over the weekend in the southern Egyptian city of Aswan, forcing the government to suspend school classes.
abc17news.com

Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run media reports that heavy rains and flooding in the country’s south have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings. The downpour in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes on Sunday. Strong storms brought rain, hail, and thunder. It also forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province. Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.
