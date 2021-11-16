Oklahoma Attorney General accuses Ascension St. John of violating a restraining order

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 11/17: Ascension St. John CEO Jeffrey Nowlin has responded to claims that unvaccinated staff are being removed from schedules.

“Associates who have not met our vaccine requirements and who applied for but were not granted a religious exemption are being scheduled for work,” Nowlin wrote in an email addressed to Ascension St. John associates, affiliates, providers and volunteers.

Unvaccinated staff will be tested weekly for COVID-19 and required to wear masks,

Oklahoma’s attorney general is accusing one of the Tulsa metro’s largest health care providers of violating a temporary restraining order meant to keep unvaccinated health care workers employed while a lawsuit over whether the COVID-19 vaccine can be mandated for doctors and nurses and other employees in the Ascension St. John system.

Employees within the Ascension St. John system went to work Monday believing they were protected by an temporary restraining order issued by Tulsa County District Judge William LaFortune, but Ascension was able to move the case to Federal court where no restraining order was issued.

“Ascension is playing around with the law,” Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor told FOX23′s news partner 102.3 KRMG Tulsa’s News and Talk.

O’Connor said his office has been collecting reports of employees of Ascension St. John who showed up to work on Monday and found they weren’t fired or suspended, but they were no longer scheduled to work and could not figure out how they would get future shifts to make money.

One of the doctors who is in flux is is Dr. Mitchell Duininck who said he was opposed to taking the vaccine because it was developed with the cells of aborted fetal tissue, and his religious beliefs did not allow for that to be put in his body.

FOX23 tried to schedule an appointment with Duininck’s office Tuesday as a new patient. We were told by staff that he had an office in the building that was operating, but they weren’t sure if they could keep an appointment if one was scheduled.

Duininck and others mentioned in the lawsuit against Ascension said they repeatedly applied for religious exemptions, but the company refused.

Complicating things is that a Tulsa County Judge William LaFortune issued a temporary restraining order, but the case was transferred to Federal court at the request of Ascension. While the Oklahoma case filing says it has been transferred to Federal court, it doesn’t mention anything about the temporary restraining order being rescinded. There has also been no new filing for a temporary restraining order at the Federal level on behalf of unvaccinated Ascension employees. It’s not clear if the district order stands, and those employees should be allowed to work.

FOX23 reached out to Ascension St. John, but so far, no response has been given hours after requesting comment.

