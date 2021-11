The Superclasico de las Americas, the biggest national team rivalry in all of world soccer, returns on Tuesday as Copa America champions Argentina welcome Brazil to San Juan in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. Brazil are already qualified for the 2022 World Cup while Argentina hope to soon join them in what will be their second meeting in qualifying and third since the summer. The first qualifying meeting back in September, however, never finished as it was suspended in the seventh minute as local health officials invaded the pitch as they attempted to remove players who didn't comply with coronavirus restrictions.

