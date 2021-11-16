ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis man indicted in nationwide drug ring

By Kevin S. Held
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury handed down indictments against a St. Louis man and 19 other people on Tuesday for their roles in a large-scale, nationwide drug ring.

According to the indictment, the group ran and distributed narcotics and bulk cash in California, Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, and Texas. Federal investigators identified and raided several stash houses in several cities, including Detroit, Lexington, and St. Louis.

The indictment alleges Steven Bell of St. Louis possessed 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute those drugs, and also possessed a firearm while being a previously convicted felon.

Prosecutors identified Darius M. McCullum of California as the primary source of supply for the drug ring.

