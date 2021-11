State police say three people were injured Tuesday night when an SUV hit an Amish horse and buggy on Station Road, ejecting the occupants of the buggy. Nancy Perkins, 77, of Patten was headed north on Route 11, also known as Station Road, just before 7:45 p.m. when her 2019 Ford SUV crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn cart driven by 31-year-old Lydia Miller of Stacyville. The SUV then hit a mailbox and stopped on the opposite side of the road.

STACYVILLE, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO