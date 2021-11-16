ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Nominations open for Thompson Education Foundation’s Educator of the Year awards

By Reporter-Herald Staff
ReporterHerald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thompson Education Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2022 Educator of the Year awards. Coworkers, supervisors, parents, students and other community members...

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
vccs.edu

Award recipients honored at 2021 Hire Education Conference

The 2021 Chancellor’s Awards for Workforce Development were a highlight of this year’s Hire Education Conference. The awards honor people and organizations who have gone the extra mile for our students and programs. This year’s award recipients hail from across the commonwealth, and because the ceremony was recorded for the virtual conference, you’ll be able to see and hear from them by clicking web links embedded in this blog post.
RICHMOND, VA
Cape Gazette

Educational Support Professionals of the Year honored

The Delaware Department of Education is honoring 19 educational support professionals for their outstanding work supporting their students and school communities. "Whether they are providing individual instructional support, preparing nutritious meals, keeping our buildings safe and clean, safely transporting our students to and from school, providing the technical support our educators and students need or supporting our educators and families through their administrative office support, these individuals are vital to the daily operations of our schools and our students’ academic success," Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said. "I laud each of these nominees for his or her outstanding work and thank them and all the colleagues whom they represent.”
DELAWARE STATE
nnhsnorthstar.com

Naperville Education Foundation opens up its annual grant applications

The Naperville Education Foundation (NEF) is now accepting applications for their annual grants for Naperville 203 students and staff. The grants are used to fund student and teacher projects that benefit their school community. There is no expressed dollar limit, and the funds are expected to be used for the 22-23 school year. There are also “express grants” that are for more immediate and necessary funds.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Herald Tribune

Community Foundation awards 12 grants supporting health care, education, human services

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County has awarded 12 grants to nonprofit organizations totaling more than $320,000 in its third Equity and Access grant cycle. The support will strengthen local service programs in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties that face systemic barriers to health care, education, and human services. Each nonprofit shared a commitment to strengthen their diversity, equity, and inclusion framework and build a region where all who call it home can thrive.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Thompson School District#Thompsontef Org
idahocountyfreepress.com

Kooskia educator nominated for national award

KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley Elementary School (CVES) kindergarten teacher Adrian Wilkins has been nominated for the 2021-2022 national LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
KOOSKIA, ID
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County School Foundation Awards Educator Grants

Calvert County Public Schools is proud to announce the 2022 recipients of the Calvert County School Foundation grants that foster creative approaches to education. Bonnie Barrett, President, Board of Directors for the Foundation, stated “We are very excited about this year’s recipients, we look forward to seeing the lasting impact in each school.”   The eight […] The post Calvert County School Foundation Awards Educator Grants    appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Bladen Journal

Bladen County Educational Foundation meets Nov. 16

ELIZABETHTOWN — The next meeting is Nov. 16 for the Bladen County Educational Foundation. The nonprofit corporation, organized and existing to provide financial help for the public schools and educators of Bladen County, meets ta 5:30 p.m. in the public meeting room of the district office on U.S. 701. The...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Education Foundation distributes $125K in grants to district educators

The Plano ISD Education Foundation surprised 102 district teachers Nov. 5 with $125,000 in grants to help enhance instruction in schools and classrooms. Spread across 52 district schools, teachers at all grade levels received grants funded by the education foundation and business sponsors for proposed field trips, libraries, special education and more.
PLANO, TX
theportlandsun.com

Education foundation raises $25K for teacher grants, scholarships

Portland Community Education Foundation hosted its 16th annual fundraiser dinner on Nov. 4 at Southern Occasions Event Center. The annual event raised $25,000 for education scholarships and teacher grants. Teacher grants awarded in the fall of 2020 went to seven area teachers. Jackie Wilber, Margaret Todd, and Denise Wilson from...
PORTLAND, TN
thedesertreview.com

Nominations for prestigious Marine Corps Heritage Foundation award program now open

TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA — The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation announced the return of its annual award program after a one-year hiatus with nominations now open. Each year the Foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture, or service. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others. Awards are scheduled to be presented during the Foundation’s in-person annual awards ceremony April 30, 2022, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, according to the press release.
TRIANGLE, VA
Beatrice Daily Sun

BMS teacher presented with Clabaugh Outstanding Educator Award

Beatrice Public School staff and Beatrice Educational Foundation members interrupted a middle school classroom with a surprise on Tuesday morning. The group of nearly 30 adults surrounded the class and watched the BEF award Beatrice Middle School reading teacher Erin Trusty with the Clabaugh Family Outstanding Educator Award. “[Erin Trusty]...
BEATRICE, NE
searktoday.com

Two area art teachers receive state ‘Art Educator of the Year’ awards

Suzi Davis, an art teacher at Jimmy Brown Elementary School, and Nickie Owens, an art teacher at Woodlawn High School, were recently named art teachers of the year at the annual Arkansas Art Educators fall conference. Davis was named 2021 Arkansas Elementary Art Educator of the Year and Owens was...
VISUAL ART
WISH-TV

Mozel Sanders Foundation awards 9 educators scholarships

Nine teachers from across Indiana have been awarded scholarships from the Mozel Sanders Foundation and the Financial Center First Credit Union. They were honored for their efforts in making a positive impact on their students. Each teacher received a $500 check as part of a 15-year partnership between the organizations to help educators.
CHARITIES
wgel.com

Excellence In Education Awards Announced

The Illinois Principals Association Kaskaskia Region has announced its honorees for the 2021 Excellence In Education Awards. Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers is receiving the Herman Graves Award for outstanding service to the Illinois Principals Association. He currently serves as director of the Kaskaskia Region. Tonya Kampwerth, a teacher at Pocahontas...
EDUCATION
Bryan College Station Eagle

CSISD Education Foundation awards more than $337,000 in teacher grants

The sound of drums announced the start of the 16th annual College Station ISD Education Foundation Grant Patrol when 70 grants worth more than $337,000 were awarded to teachers throughout the district. Members of the CSISD Education Foundation, accompanied by the A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy