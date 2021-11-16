Nominations open for Thompson Education Foundation’s Educator of the Year awards

The Delaware Department of Education is honoring 19 educational support professionals for their outstanding work supporting their students and school communities. "Whether they are providing individual instructional support, preparing nutritious meals, keeping our buildings safe and clean, safely transporting our students to and from school, providing the technical support our educators and students need or supporting our educators and families through their administrative office support, these individuals are vital to the daily operations of our schools and our students’ academic success," Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said. "I laud each of these nominees for his or her outstanding work and thank them and all the colleagues whom they represent.”

DELAWARE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO