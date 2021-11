Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will roll back masking requirements in the nation’s capital effective Nov. 22, she announced on Tuesday. “This does not mean that … everyone needs to stop wearing their mask, but it does mean that we’re shifting the government’s response to providing you this risk-based information and recommending layering strategies as the best way to protect yourself and the community,” Bowser said at a press conference.

