So, a Jack White fan, you say?? Well, check this out. Jack White will be unleashing not one, but TWO albums in 2022. His first new album will be released on April 8th, titled ‘Fear Of The Dawn’, and his second album will be out sometime in the Summer months of 2022, titled ‘Entering Heaven Alive.’ As you know, his first new single is out now, “Taking Me Back.” And, check this out, he has also released a video for his new song as well, check it out below! Jack White is back with a vengeance for 2022! Enjoy!

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO