Fire Crews Rescue Puppy Who Fell Off Cliff Near Moss Beach

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — San Mateo fire crews made at least one dog’s tail wag this week when they rescued a puppy that fell off a cliff near Moss Beach Tuesday.

Cal Fire CZU tweeted a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday that crews had rescued a 9-month-old border collie that fell down a 40-foot cliffside around Ocean Boulevard.

Using a pulley system, the crews managed to save the dog without any issues. The puppy was uninjured.

“Always keep your dogs on a leash near the cliffs,” the fire department account noted.