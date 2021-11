One of the approximately 200 units of the CR93 Race Version produced by Honda for Japan and Europe is in the United States, and it’s for sale on Bring a Trailer. This rare find of a bike had a production run from 1962 to 1963, and this unit is apparently from the latter half of that period. Built and engineered to race, the bike comes with some of the best technology that its era could provide. While not bleeding-edge by today’s standards, for a small-displacement racer, it’s every bit as charming as it is rare.

