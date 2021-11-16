Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years over Utah Thursday

A partial lunar eclipse lasting almost three-and-a-half hours, the longest in 580 years, will be seen over Utah on Thursday evening.

The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse will begin its sky show over the state just after 11 p.m. and will easily be visible with the naked eye.

Space.com reports 97.4% of the moon's diameter will be under the Earth's shadow, with just a sliver left unobstructed in its southern portion.

Even better news for Utahns is that the show will be better for those in the western portion of the U.S.

"...the farther west you are the better, as the moon will appear much higher from the western part of the continent as opposed to locations farther to the east," wrote Space.com

The lunar eclipse will peak over Utah at 2:02 a.m. Friday, with it escaping the Earth's shadow at 5:03 a.m.