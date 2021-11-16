ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘I’m Not Ashamed Of Myself Anymore’: 4 Veterans Graduate From Baltimore’s Veterans Treatment Court Program

By Stetson Miller
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZC8PJ_0cylfqYZ00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four veterans who were facing misdemeanor charges and were struggling with issues such as drug addiction have now turned their lives around after graduating Tuesday from the Baltimore City Veterans Treatment Court Program.

“I have nothing but good things to say about this program,” said Ricky Davis.

Navy veteran Ricky Davis was one of them who overcame the odds after getting a chance to go through the program for 18 months.

“I’ve conquered my addiction, I live a nice clean life, I’m not ashamed of myself anymore,” said Davis.

It’s a court-supervised and voluntary program that helps out vets who are facing misdemeanor charges in district court
and finds them treatment centers, tries to help them get VA benefits and gives them support through therapy dogs and community service — and it’s changed dozens of lives for the better.

“To see how much they’ve transformed throughout that year or two years or whatever it would be, that is extremely rewarding because you don’t see that a lot unfortunately in the criminal justice system,” said Aaron Dalton, assistant public defender with Baltimore City.

Baltimore City District Judge Halee Weinstein founded the program in 2015. She’s a veteran herself and knows just how hard life can be after serving and that’s part of the reason why she started the program.

“It is a difficult transition from military to civilian life and some veterans have a hard time making that transition… So what we are doing in this court is connecting them to the services they have earned,” said Weinstein.

After today’s graduation ceremony now, about 100 veterans have gone through veterans treatment court.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Health Officials Continue Urging Everyone Eligible To Get COVID Vaccines, Boosters

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County is continuing its efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. On Saturday, the Frederick County Health Department held a clinic for kids ages 5 to 11, an age group that became eligible for the shot earlier this month. And parents there said were glad they got that protection for their kids. “It just gives us parents a peace of mind that they’re getting vaccinated and we can do the best we can with our kids.” said a mother named Jing. Almost 65 percent of people in Frederick County are fully vaccinated. Shawn Dennison, a spokesman for the county...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore-Based Physician Assistant Banned From Prescribing Opioids Under Federal Consent Decree

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elizabeth J. Allen, a Baltimore-based physician assistant, is banned from prescribing opioids and controlled substances under a recently approved federal consent decree, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman approved the consent decree, forbidding Allen from applying for the Drug Enforcement Administration registration required to prescribe controlled substances. Allen’s registration lapsed in 2020, federal prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors alleged Allen violated the Controlled Substances Act while working at the Centers for Rehabilitation, Pain Management, and Wellness in Pikesville. From 2014 to 2019, Allen allegedly issued hundreds of prescriptions with “no legitimate medical purpose,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 10 Deaths Reported Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases and ten new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased by .02% to 3.49%. Hospitalizations increased by fifteen to 571. Of those hospitalized, 441 adults are in acute care and 130 adults are in intensive care. four children are in acute care and two are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

All Maryland Adults Are Now Eligible For COVID-19 Booster Shots, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All Marylanders age 18 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday. The Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency authorization of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults on Friday morning. Recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are eligible six months after their second dose, and Marylanders who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster two months after getting their shot. “As of today, Maryland has already administered more than 800,000 booster shots, and we are immediately expanding our campaign further to...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge Who Previously Overturned $32M Award To Korryn Gaines’ Son To Determine Argument On Payment Cap

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Judge Mickey Norman will remain on a case to determine a payment cap on the $32 million award to the son of Korryn Gaines, denying a request from his attorneys. A Baltimore County police officer fatally shot Gaines during a standoff at her Randallstown apartment in 2016. Officers were there to serve warrants to Gaines for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case and to her fiancé for an assault charge. Gaines was reportedly armed with a shotgun during the standoff. Her five-year-old son, Kodi Gaines, was also wounded in the shooting. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

How Do You Process Traumatic Events Within The Community?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our community has dealt with a series of horrible, senseless murders and they’ve had an effect. on everyone including us here at WJZ. Denise Koch reached out to Annette March Grier, who runs Roberta’s House, to find out what she tells those who are dealing with grief, loss and trauma. Koch: How do you make sense of this? How do you digest this? Grier: This is exactly what we call a series of traumatic events. and it’s going to create a hightened sense of fear and stress especially in the communities that deal with unsafety and violence every day. This is...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Internal Affairs File Reveals Robert Vicosa’s Troubled Past With Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Robert Vicosa’s troubles began years before the former Baltimore County police officer carried out a multi-state crime spree that ended Thursday with the deaths of Vicosa, his young daughters and Tia Bynum, a police sergeant, according to disciplinary records obtained by WJZ. Records show Vicosa was the subject of five internal affairs cases over a 13-year span, including one two years ago involving sexually inappropriate behavior that led to a demotion. The police department recommended that he be fired following the conclusion of that investigation, but a trial board decided to keep him on the force. WJZ obtained the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Who Is Robert Vicosa?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The days-long search for a former Baltimore County police officer wanted for kidnapping his daughters ended Thursday when Robert Vicosa, his daughters and a companion were found dead in western Maryland, WJZ has learned. Sources told WJZ that Vicosa, Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum and Vicosa’s 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Giana, were found with gunshot wounds inside an SUV after a chase and crash near the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line in Smithsburg. All four are dead. Maryland State Police did not release the identities of the vehicle’s occupants during a briefing Thursday evening, citing the active investigation. Who...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Davis
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officials Express Grief After Murder-Suicide That Left Two Young Girls Dead

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Top Baltimore County officials expressed shock and sadness in their first statements after the murder-suicide deaths of former police officer Robert Vicosa, his daughters Aaminah and Gianna, and Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum. Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt on Friday offered her condolences to family, friends and coworkers. “The tragedy that occurred yesterday was beyond horrific,” Hyatt said. “This was a selfish and senseless act of violence that has shaken us to our very core.” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the tragedy was “impossible to comprehend” in a statement released Friday morning. “All of Baltimore County grieves...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Surpasses 9 Million Vaccines Administered

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .02% to 3.4%. Hospitalizations increased by 25 to 550. Of those hospitalized, 415 adults are in acute care and 131 adults are in intensive care. Three children are in acute care and one is in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

‘I Just Hope They Get Caught’: Person Of Interest Sought In Murder Of Baltimore Church Employee Evelyn Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two days after 69-year-old Evelyn Player was found murdered inside an East Baltimore church, the community is hoping for a break in the case. Baltimore city police confirmed that there is a person of interest in the case Thursday morning. Governor Larry Hogan’s office has also announced a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case. The governor, who in a statement called the violence in the city “heartbreaking” also directed state police and all state law enforcement agencies to assist with its investigation. “I just hope that whoever this person is, realizes...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Exclusive: Carjacking Victim In Robert Vicosa Case Speaks With WJZ

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke exclusively Thursday with the victim of a carjacking at the hands of a Baltimore County police sergeant and a former officer who are suspected in a multi-state crime spree. Police said the man was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville by Robert Vicosa, a former officer accused of kidnapping his children from their Pennsylvania home, and Tia Bynum, a police sergeant and friend of Vicosa’s. Vicosa, his 6- and 7-year-old daughters Aaminah and Giana, and Bynum were all found dead Thursday afternoon in western Maryland, sources told WJZ. In an exclusive interview with WJZ, the man said he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Therapy Dogs#Wjz#Navy
CBS Baltimore

Department of Juvenile Services Will Close Four Facilities, Expand Cheltenham Youth Detention Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Juvenile Services on Wednesday announced a realignment plan that will phase out four facilities and expand the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center in Prince George’s County. The department conducted an assessment of the current population and proposed realigning its facilities so youth can be closer to the communities where they live. Under the plan, the Thomas J.S. Waxter Children’s Center in Laurel, Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center in Rockville, Mountain View in Swanton, and Green Ridge Youth Center in Flinstone will all close between 2022 and 2027. A new girls detention center will open at Cheltenham campus in 2025, offering 24 beds, and a new treatment center will open on the campus in 2027, adding 48 beds. The department said the plan will lessen its footprint, increase efficiency and keep families closer together. “This realignment is about consolidating our resources, investing in our programs, and getting our young men and women closer to home,” DJS Secretary Sam Abed said. “I am grateful for our hardworking and dedicated staff, and I am pleased to report this plan will result in no layoffs.” All staff members affected by the realignment plan will be offered another job within the department.
CHELTENHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Churchgoers Outraged By Murder Of Baltimore Church Employee

UPDATE (11/18): A person of interest is sought in Player’s death, police confirmed. Learn more here.  BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are ratcheting up efforts to find whomever killed Evelyn Player, the 69-year-old Baltimore woman found dead Tuesday morning inside Southern Baptist Church. Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a $100,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in Player’s murder and challenged the city to match it. He ordered law enforcement agencies statewide to assist with the investigation and directed police to ramp up patrols within the city. Player was found stabbed to death in a bathroom inside the East Baltimore church shortly after...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Timeline: The Robert Vicosa Kidnapping Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ex-Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa, both the daughters he’s accused of kidnapping, and an accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum, were found dead Thursday after a days-long manhunt, sources told WJZ. Police began a search for Vicosa after they say he attacked his estranged wife, held her captive and abducted the couple’s 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Giana. Investigators believe Vicosa received help from Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant and former co-worker. She was suspended from duty in response to her involvement in the case. Below is a brief timeline of the investigation: Timeline Sunday: Robert Vicosa’s estranged wife called...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘I Will Not Rest Until Every Neighborhood Is Safe’: Baltimore City Records 300 Homicides For Seventh Consecutive Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore reached a grim milestone Wednesday evening as the city recorded its 300th homicide for the year. This is the seventh consecutive year the city has had over 300 homicide victims.  A five-year-old girl and a 69-year-old woman are some of Baltimore’s most recent victims. Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement following the news: “I am outraged that Baltimore recorded its 300th homicide of the year tonight. This number provokes more than just pain and disappointment over the sheer loss of life; it forces us to think about the families and communities that will forever be impacted by this heinous...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Offers $100K Reward For Information Leading To Arrest Of Evelyn Player’s Killer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects who killed 69-year-old Evelyn Player, who was found dead earlier this week inside the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore. The governor said the killing “has shaken city residents and community leaders to the core. It follows a string of senseless violence that includes a barber shop killing, and the assault of a priest in broad daylight in Little Italy just last week.” Hogan directed Maryland State Police and all state law enforcement agencies to assist...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

When Will The Pandemic End? Hopkins Experts Weigh In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -– Is the pandemic almost over? That question on the minds of millions of Americans after nearly two years of altered schedules, virtual work, sickness within families and major changes to how we live our lives every day. The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is now shedding light on where we stand, as a society, as we move forward in the COVID fight. Dr. David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Bloomberg School, said the data suggests we are in a better spot this year than we were entering the holiday season in 2020, but the coronavirus is not...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Announces Pay Increases For Bus Drivers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will increase the hourly pay of bus drivers and offer retention bonuses, joining school districts around the country that have stepped up incentives during the ongoing national bus driver shortage. Drivers will receive a pay increase of nearly $5 per hour based on experience, and starting wages will jump to $19.05 per hour, the school system said. The school system said it employs 25 drivers and has 36 job vacancies. Nine companies provide yellow bus service for Baltimore City Public Schools, and each contract driver with those businesses will receive a monthly retention bonus of $30, the school district said. Elementary school students who live more than 1 mile from their neighborhood school are provided with yellow bus service by the district. Middle schoolers and high school students who live 1 1/2 miles from their neighborhood school or citywide school are given a One Card to ride an MTA bus. Amid the driver shortage Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel and Harford counties have all announced pay increases or bonuses for drivers. Drivers in the region have gone on strike and staged sick outs, saying their jobs don’t provide a living wage.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy