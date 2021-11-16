Delamarter headlines four All-TVC nods for Madras girls soccer

Senior captain Brooke Delamarter was an All-Tri Valley second-team selection.

The Madras girls soccer team had four players listed among the honorees on the All-Tri Valley Conference postseason lists. Senior captain Brooke Delamarter received the highest accolades as a second-team selection, with three other teammates receiving honorable mentions.

Delamarter has been a leader on the Buff soccer team since her first days at Madras High School. The four-year varsity player made her way onto the second team thanks to her strong efforts in the Madras defense. While head coach Shawn Darrow moved pieces around throughout the season, Delamarter was a constant at the back.

"She was a coach on the field," Darrow said of Delamarter. "I believe had our record been better, she would have been first team." The Buffs finished with only one win on the season, but Delamarter's play — and her leadership — were rarely in question.

"She has been one of the most motivated players I have ever coached," Darrow continued. "Her leadership on the field was second to none. A four year varsity starter. She will be greatly missed next season."

Fellow senior Cha Cha Ramirez received an honorable mention. Ramirez was the team's central defensive midfielder and played each match with confidence and aggressiveness. Never one to shy away from a tackle, Ramirez was the strongest player on the team and used that strength to win 50-50 balls at midfield. She also scored one goal in the match against Sisters.

As for the younger choices, juniors Natalie Lockey and Emily King rounded out the honorable mentions for Madras.

Lockey, an attacking midfielder, was a major catalyst of the Buffs' offense this season. Though the Madras attack only produced five goals all year long, Lockey was involved in each of them. She scored once, directly assisted on three others and delivered the corner kick that led to the Ramirez goal against Sisters.

King, meanwhile, started the season in the midfield but ended it in on the back line. King played with speed and toughness, winning challenges as one of the team's most assertive players. The junior also has one of the stronger legs on the team, making her effective in clearing the line.

Though the Buffs say goodbye to Delamarter, Ramirez and the rest of the talented senior class, the team will look to promising younger players like Lockey and King to help turn the tide next season.

Second team â€“ Brooke Delamarter

Honorable mention â€“ Natalie Lockey, Emily King, Cha Cha Ramirez

