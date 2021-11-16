ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Ramsey hopes Cardiff crowd gives Wales an edge in World Cup play-offs

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4O7A_0cylf7MT00

Aaron Ramsey stressed the importance of home advantage as Wales booked a World Cup play-off semi-final date in Cardiff

Wales went into their final qualifier against Belgium needing a point to secure a home tie unless Turkey won their last game by four clear goals.

But Turkey could only win 2-1 in Montenegro and Wales’ 1-1 draw with Belgium, the world’s top-ranked side, clinched a home semi-final game in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tL07L_0cylf7MT00

“There’s some big, big teams still in it, but it’s so important that we had a home tie,” Ramsey told Sky Sports.

“You could see the atmosphere here tonight, it’s a special place to come and play.

“So hopefully that will give us an extra edge in that play-off.”

Wales have lost only one competitive game at home since being beaten by the Republic of Ireland in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup exactly four years ago. Denmark won 2-1 at Cardiff in a Nations League game in November 2018.

After Kieffer Moore had cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s early effort, Ramsey said: “It’s massive. Full credit to the boys. They put in a massive shift again against top opposition, so full credit.

“We always believed we could get a result, especially at home with our fans here. It’s another good night for us.”

Manager Rob Page admitted he had tears in his eyes after the final whistle.

He said: “I was a wreck. It was an emotional time of just telling the players how proud I am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MG85x_0cylf7MT00

“I couldn’t be any more proud of that group of men, to give that level of performance off the back of Saturday’s performance (a 5-1 victory over Belarus) as well.

“We knew we needed to score goals on Saturday because it might come down to goal difference, but we went out for the win here.

“Even late on, 15, 20 minutes to go, we weren’t happy just sitting on a point.

“We wanted to go and get the win, and credit has to go the players, they were outstanding.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ALd7_0cylf7MT00

Belgium had booked their place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar by beating Estonia on Saturday.

Head coach Roberto Martinez said: “It’s fair to say when Wales are at home, they’ve got an extra threat.

“It makes a big difference for Wales now to go into the play-offs and be able to play at home.

“I would say without the crowd that maybe we don’t concede that goal.

“Every time the ball goes into the box or every time the ball goes to a certain player’s feet, those emotions can give you an extra step.

“For us, that’s why it was so good to see our young players able to cope in that environment.

“We can take a lot of information out of the way that we performed in such a beautiful, hostile atmosphere.”

Sports
The Independent

Scotland secure World Cup play-off spot with victory over Moldova

Nathan Patterson scored his first international goal to send Scotland on their way to the World Cup qualifying play-offs.The Rangers full-back also set up the second for Che Adams in a 2-0 victory over Moldova as Scotland secured second spot in Group F with a game to spare.Adams also had two goals disallowed as Scotland delivered a positive performance in front of a noisy travelling support in Chisinau to record a fifth consecutive win.The three points saw them open up an unassailable lead over third-placed Israel ahead of their nearest challengers’ game in Austria, and took the pressure off ahead...
SPORTS
newschain

Portugal face World Cup play-offs after being stunned by Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s last-minute header snatched Serbia automatic qualification for Qatar 2022 as they won 2-1 in Portugal to consign the hosts to the play-offs. Fulham striker Mitrovic stepped off the bench to head home Dusan Tadic’s cross as Serbia hit back from behind to finish top of Group A. Portugal...
SOCCER
SkySports

Wales 1-1 Belgium: Kieffer Moore equaliser secure World Cup play-off seeding

Wales held Belgium to an exhilarating 1-1 draw to guarantee second place in World Cup Qualifying Group E and a seeding in the draw for the Qatar 2022 play-offs. Kieffer Moore's eighth international goal and a stout defensive display against the world's No.1 ranked footballing nation got a spirited Wales over the line after Kevin de Bruyne's opener on a night of high drama and emotion at the Cardiff City Stadium.
SPORTS
BBC

'As good as it's been for Scotland for a generation' as World Cup play-off beckons

As normal time crossed into added time on Friday night, the Tartan Army in Moldova's Zimbru stadium cannot have known what to do with themselves. Are not the last few minutes of Scotland games meant to be as anxious as hell? Is not this the period when their faces take on that haunted look, when the desperation is writ large on their furrowed brows?
SPORTS
The Independent

Northern Ireland stalemate forces Italy into World Cup qualification play-offs

Italy failed to secure automatic World Cup qualification on Monday night as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Northern Ireland side and were forced into the play-offs. Conor Washington even had a chance to snatch a famous victory in the closing stages as Northern Ireland frustrated...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

