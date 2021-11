The Athletic’s Jeff Howe expects the Lions to be in the mix for a quarterback in the draft or perhaps a second-tier free agent to push Jared Goff in 2022. Lions OC Anthony Lynn agrees with HC Dan Campbell‘s play call selections in Week 10 and thinks they worked well together: “I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t agree with what he did. I thought it worked well. I thought we worked well together last week. He asked me my opinion on certain things and he makes those calls.” (Eric Woodyard)

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO