Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that Iowa is suing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to stop the requirement that all workers at healthcare facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid be vaccinated against COVID-19. The action came just six days after the governor said the state would take “immediate legal action” to stop the new OSHA standard mandating workers at companies with 100 or more employees be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO