Bay County, FL

A 145-unit condo expected in Bay Point

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 5 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A dispute over a proposed condominium project at Bay Point appears to be over.

No one spoke against the plan during the Development of Regional Impact hearing during the Bay County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

So county commissioners approved developer David Chapman’s plans for a 100-foot, 145-unit condo building. It’s going to be built on a 10-acre site, which used to be the home of the old Bay Point clubhouse and tennis courts.

In August, neighbors said they opposed the project because it was too big and all those extra residents would create wear and tear of the Bay Point roads and infrastructure. They wanted the require the new condo owners to pay homeowners association fees.

Lawyers are reportedly now working out those details, which cleared the way for the project’s approval.

