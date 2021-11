Several weeks after confirming her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey is opening up about why now felt like the right time to step away from the show. In an interview with Us Weekly, Cynthia said that she wants to give more of her attention to her marriage to Mike Hill. She also shared that she'll be spending more and more time in Los Angeles where Mike lives. Her daughter, Noelle Robinson, is also based on the West Coast.

