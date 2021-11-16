ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Eternals Writer Explains Why Dane Whitman Had a Limited Role in the Movie

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the months leading up to Eternals, Marvel fans grew excited over what they thought would be the live-action debut of the Black Knight. Fast forward to November and, as it turns out, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman ended up appearing in just a handful of scenes, none of which had a...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
Lakeland Gazette

Eternals- Movie Review

“Eternals” is one of those Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that tries to introduce a whole team of new superheroes at once. Sometimes this works to great effect: “Guardians of the Galaxy” gave us five new characters that were instantly iconic. Other times the tactic falls flat, like with Thor’s forgettable entourage. The cast of “Eternals” falls between the two, though sadly the film pulls slightly toward the latter.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Kit Harington
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals: Marvel Releases New Dane Whitman Poster

Weeks after the ten main characters in Chloe Zhao's Eternals received their own individual character posters, Marvel Studios has finally gifted one to Dane Whitman. Despite Whitman only appearing in a handful of scenes throughout the movie, the character is now immortalized in a promotional character poster that's making the rounds online.
MOVIES
eaglenews.org

Movie Review: Eternals

In this episode of Movie Reviews, ENTV’s Tori Pugliese and Lilah Wilcoxson discuss their thoughts and opinions on Marvel’s latest movie Eternals! Spoilers for the movie are discussed in this segment, so save this video to watch later if you haven’t gone to see it. Hosts: Lilah Wilcoxson, Tori Pugliese.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Writers Reveal Ideas for Potential Prequel Series

Within a running time of almost three hours, Eternals told a story that spanned thousands of years. Understandably so, they didn't get to cover every single event that the Eternals did here on Earth and there are fans who would love to see more of their life throughout their stay on the planet. As it turns out, the writers themselves would love to explore it too.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals
GreenwichTime

Why Is Chloé Zhao's 'Eternals' Being Called the Worst MCU Movie Ever? For Reasons That Are Not Onscreen (Column)

I disagree with other critics all the time, and don’t generally blink an eye about it, but as soon as the news dropped that “Eternals,” the Marvel epic directed by Chloé Zhao, had received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score (48% fresh) of any film in the 13-year history of the MCU, making it the first official “Rotten” film in the series, my hidden-agenda detector went on high alert. Rotten Tomatoes scores are, to put it mildly, not something to be regarded as if they’d been handed down on stone tablets. Yet based on that score, and much of the web chatter about the movie, and the fact that it received a mere “B” from audiences polled by CinemaScore (horrors!), a meme has set in about “Eternals”: “Worst. Marvel. Movie. Ever.” Or, at the very least, a creative debacle. If you believe, as I do, that that’s an outlandish piece of hyperbole, then you’re going to start wondering about how and why, exactly, this collective trashing came to be.
MOVIES
/Film

Eternals Writers Blame This Marvel Character For Thanos' Snap

When "Avengers: Infinity War" first released in 2018, it seemed as if everyone was in a mad scramble to assign blame for Thanos (who, let us remember, is a fictional character) succeeding in his evil plot to wipe out half of all life in the universe (which, to be clear, did not actually happen).
COMICS
CNET

Eternals movie ending explained: Marvel links, sequel hints

Eternals arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Friday, with Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's movie hitting theaters after a yearlong pandemic delay. Dipping into Marvel's cosmic comic book storylines, it introduces a new group of immortal superheroes who've lived quietly on Earth for centuries, battling the savage Deviants and helping human civilization progress.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Kit Harington on Dane Whitman’s MCU future post-Eternals

Spoilers for Marvel’s Eternals follow. You have been warned…. Former Game of Thrones star Kit Harington made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Eternals this month, taking on the role of Dane Whitman – a character whom Marvel Comics fans will know goes on to become the Black Knight, a sword-wielding superhero and frequent member of the Avengers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
thesuntimesnews.com

Watching Movies: Eternals

“Eternals” is one of those Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that tries to introduce a whole team of new superheroes at once. Sometimes this works to great effect: “Guardians of the Galaxy” gave us five new characters that were instantly iconic. Other times the tactic falls flat, like with Thor’s forgettable entourage. The cast of “Eternals” falls between the two, though sadly the film pulls slightly toward the latter.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Eternals Writers Want a Prequel Series on Disney+

Marvel's newest movie Eternals packs a whole lot into its 156-minute runtime but, despite being one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's longest installments so far, this was not enough for writers Ryan and Kaz Firpo, who want to explore the past adventures of the titular team in a Disney+ series. As revealed in their first outing, the Eternals have been on Earth for thousands of years, and the scribes feel that there is plenty of interesting material to mine in serial form.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Writers Reveal Reason Why [SPOILERS] Were Chosen to Die

They finally explained why those who died chose to die. Warning! This article contains spoilers for Eternals! Read at your own risk!. With ten titular heroes introduced to make their debut in Marvel’s most recent release, Eternals, the writers of the movie reveal the reason why not all of them make it to the end. It was nothing random as Ajak and Gilgamesh were really chosen to die and their deaths hold more weight for the whole story. Seemingly, it implies that another character is not yet dead: Ikaris.
MOVIES
IGN

Eternals Writer Explains What a Possible Galactus Appearance Could Mean For the MCU

Eternals screenwriters Ryan and Kaz Firpo have addressed one of the movie's biggest fan theories regarding the possibility of Galactus showing up in the MCU. In an interview with The Direct, Firpo considered how the latest Marvel blockbuster sheds light on the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly the threats the new group of superheroes may end up facing, having already been forced out of the shadows to rally against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy