Montana State

Hundreds of troops to receive care packages to remind them of Montana

By Annie Johnson
 5 days ago
BOZEMAN - We just celebrated Veteran’s Day but this Bozeman organization wants Montana troops to know they’re thinking about them all year round.

“I hope they feel like they’re remembered… (tearing up) Sorry,” said Margie Kankrlik, executive director of Adopt A Sox .

An emotional response from the co-founder of Adopt A Sox, which has been making sure thousands of Montana servicemen and women know their community supports them miles away.

“This is done by sending large care packages filled with fun and useful items and many reminders of home,” said Kankrlik.

An expected 750 troops from all over the state will get a box, joining with those who’ve received one in the past 10 years.

“It was just nice to get mail like it’s this fairly large box, and it was just really cool that we all got one," said National Guard soldier Colleen Herrington. "Not all of the Christmas gifts our family had sent us came through but that did come through and so to be able to open it and see magazines and a newspaper and things from home was awesome.”

“I’ve been a National Guard soldier for the past 11 years. I was deployed to Guantanamo Bay," explained Herrington. "We left in October 2020. The full unit came back in July 2021. It’s just so meaningful that other people paid attention to us, and I know that’s how many of the soldiers felt because we all talked about it and we’re all like ‘Omg! Did you get the box?’”

Herrington, who's also a Bozeman Municipal Judge, received an Adopt A Sox box last year, while she was deployed overseas.

A 16-pound box filled with candy, snacks, and toiletries, and things to remind them of Montana.

There are so many ways that you can contribute to one of those 16-pound boxes. People can volunteer to pack boxes, donate money here or donate different items here . Even kids can participate.

Dr. Sayre, a local orthodontist with Sayre Orthodontics, has a Cash4Candy program. He encourages children to enjoy Halloween and trick or treat, then they can bring their "loot" to his office. He will pay them $1 per pound, pay their school $1 per pound, and give all the candy to Adopt A Sox.

"This is a huge win for everyone!" said Kankrlik.

