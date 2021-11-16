Forest Grove Police Log: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2021

This week's calls include: a man of many tools, a musical protest and expired shellfish.

Friday, Oct. 29

Night shift officers responded to a report of a fight between at least a dozen people outside a local bar. On arrival, police found no evidence any physical altercation had occurred, nor any sign of injury. All agreed to move along for the night, which they did without incident.

A caller reported a suspicious man was walking up and down their residential street, each time with what appeared to be a different power tool. Officers contacted the man, with whom police are well acquainted and who is known to live on that street, and found no evidence of criminal activity.

Officers were called to check on a man who was seen sitting on the curb along 19th Avenue for an extended period of time. On contact, police found he had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants; he was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Saturday, Oct. 30

A caller reported that a disagreement with their live-in ex was escalating and that the ex was refusing to leave when asked. Upon investigation, officers found the ex to be in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine, which happened to be a violation of his probation. He was arrested.

A patrol officer attempted to stop a group of costumed motorcyclists for a traffic violation near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Quince Street. None of the masked riders elected to stop. After an information bulletin went out, other agencies reported sightings of the motley crew, including observing them splitting up. Eventually one woman — dressed as a chicken — was stopped and cited; the rest rode off to the sunset and were not seen again.

A caller reported a woman was standing in front of a business on Main Street blaring music in protest of the downtown Trick or Treat event.

A late-night caller reported hearing someone in their apartment using their bathroom. Police contacted the caller's roommate, who denied using the facilities; the only other occupant was the resident cat, who could not definitively be ruled out as a suspect. Phantom flushes aside, police found nothing amiss and no evidence the apartment had been entered.

Sunday, Oct. 31

A church reported their food pantry had been entered overnight and items stolen from the location, marking the third such break-in at churches and food banks in town over the last few weeks. Police are investigating.

A local hotel reported a man came by the location and upturned several outdoor ashtrays. Officers located the man a short while later, and he was trespassed from the location.

A different hotel reported a man was outside the location harassing female guests while they were walking back to their cars. The man was gone upon police arrival, and officers found no one matching his description in the area.

A caller reported someone stole his vehicle while he stepped out to use an ATM. Police are investigating.

Monday, Nov. 1

A caller reported they could hear a man and woman yelling at each other in a neighboring apartment. Police contacted the neighbor, who advised she was home alone and denied any argument; no criminal activity was determined.

A caller reported their vehicle was struck and damaged sometime overnight by an unknown suspect. Police are investigating.

A caller requested police conduct forensic testing on their son's fingernail clippers and tweezers for what they believed may be drug residue, evidence the son was using narcotics. Officers declined but provided the caller with other viable options for determining whether the son was using.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

A night shift officer spotted a man with outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants walking along Main Street in the wee hours of the morning. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported a possible case of identity theft after a background check during a job application revealed felony arrests the caller claimed they did not commit. Officers ran their own check on the individual, which also revealed numerous arrests, likely ruling out fraud. The caller was advised to take it up with the background investigator on the initial check.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Police were called to an escalating argument between a man and a woman at a neighborhood residence. Officers found no evidence anything other than words had been exchanged. No crime.

A caller reported they were having problems with their ex in a custody dispute. Police advised them to work the matter out through the courts.

After clogged drains caused high water in intersections along Pacific Avenue, swing shift officers braved the cold, rainy darkness and dug several piles of leaves out of roadway grates, clearing the path for safe travel.

Thursday, Nov. 4

A night shift officer stopped a vehicle driving the wrong way on Pacific Avenue late at night. On contact, police found the driver noticeably impaired; he was subsequently arrested for DUII and later found to have well past the legal blood alcohol content.

A caller reported a suspicious work van outside of an apartment complex late at night, adding that a second vehicle pulled up alongside and started ejecting various items from the vehicle. The vehicles were gone upon police arrival, and officers found no items strewn around, other than one deceased crab on the ground.

A caller reported a seemingly abandoned pickup was parked along a side street with its door and hood open. On police arrival, it was learned the pickup had been reported stolen out of Cornelius. Police found the battery and catalytic converter had been stolen. Officers are investigating.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

