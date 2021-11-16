ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove Police Log: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2021

By Forest Grove Police Department
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

This week's calls include: a man of many tools, a musical protest and expired shellfish.

Friday, Oct. 29

Night shift officers responded to a report of a fight between at least a dozen people outside a local bar. On arrival, police found no evidence any physical altercation had occurred, nor any sign of injury. All agreed to move along for the night, which they did without incident.

A caller reported a suspicious man was walking up and down their residential street, each time with what appeared to be a different power tool. Officers contacted the man, with whom police are well acquainted and who is known to live on that street, and found no evidence of criminal activity.

Officers were called to check on a man who was seen sitting on the curb along 19th Avenue for an extended period of time. On contact, police found he had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants; he was arrested and lodged at the jail.

Saturday, Oct. 30

A caller reported that a disagreement with their live-in ex was escalating and that the ex was refusing to leave when asked. Upon investigation, officers found the ex to be in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine, which happened to be a violation of his probation. He was arrested.

A patrol officer attempted to stop a group of costumed motorcyclists for a traffic violation near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Quince Street. None of the masked riders elected to stop. After an information bulletin went out, other agencies reported sightings of the motley crew, including observing them splitting up. Eventually one woman — dressed as a chicken — was stopped and cited; the rest rode off to the sunset and were not seen again.

A caller reported a woman was standing in front of a business on Main Street blaring music in protest of the downtown Trick or Treat event.

A late-night caller reported hearing someone in their apartment using their bathroom. Police contacted the caller's roommate, who denied using the facilities; the only other occupant was the resident cat, who could not definitively be ruled out as a suspect. Phantom flushes aside, police found nothing amiss and no evidence the apartment had been entered.

Sunday, Oct. 31

A church reported their food pantry had been entered overnight and items stolen from the location, marking the third such break-in at churches and food banks in town over the last few weeks. Police are investigating.

A local hotel reported a man came by the location and upturned several outdoor ashtrays. Officers located the man a short while later, and he was trespassed from the location.

A different hotel reported a man was outside the location harassing female guests while they were walking back to their cars. The man was gone upon police arrival, and officers found no one matching his description in the area.

A caller reported someone stole his vehicle while he stepped out to use an ATM. Police are investigating.

Monday, Nov. 1

A caller reported they could hear a man and woman yelling at each other in a neighboring apartment. Police contacted the neighbor, who advised she was home alone and denied any argument; no criminal activity was determined.

A caller reported their vehicle was struck and damaged sometime overnight by an unknown suspect. Police are investigating.

A caller requested police conduct forensic testing on their son's fingernail clippers and tweezers for what they believed may be drug residue, evidence the son was using narcotics. Officers declined but provided the caller with other viable options for determining whether the son was using.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

A night shift officer spotted a man with outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants walking along Main Street in the wee hours of the morning. He was arrested and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported a possible case of identity theft after a background check during a job application revealed felony arrests the caller claimed they did not commit. Officers ran their own check on the individual, which also revealed numerous arrests, likely ruling out fraud. The caller was advised to take it up with the background investigator on the initial check.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Police were called to an escalating argument between a man and a woman at a neighborhood residence. Officers found no evidence anything other than words had been exchanged. No crime.

A caller reported they were having problems with their ex in a custody dispute. Police advised them to work the matter out through the courts.

After clogged drains caused high water in intersections along Pacific Avenue, swing shift officers braved the cold, rainy darkness and dug several piles of leaves out of roadway grates, clearing the path for safe travel.

Thursday, Nov. 4

A night shift officer stopped a vehicle driving the wrong way on Pacific Avenue late at night. On contact, police found the driver noticeably impaired; he was subsequently arrested for DUII and later found to have well past the legal blood alcohol content.

A caller reported a suspicious work van outside of an apartment complex late at night, adding that a second vehicle pulled up alongside and started ejecting various items from the vehicle. The vehicles were gone upon police arrival, and officers found no items strewn around, other than one deceased crab on the ground.

A caller reported a seemingly abandoned pickup was parked along a side street with its door and hood open. On police arrival, it was learned the pickup had been reported stolen out of Cornelius. Police found the battery and catalytic converter had been stolen. Officers are investigating.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Scappoose Police Log: Nov. 6-13, 2001

This week's calls include: theft of more than $100 worth of Fred Meyer items, discovery of possible meth and theft of a trailer. n Police caught a woman taking more than $100 worth of items from Fred Meyer without paying for them. She was cited and released a woman for second-degree theft.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Nov. 10-14, 2021

This week's calls include: an aggravated assault on a police officer, drunken driving arrests and a hold on a man with 30 aliases. Officers arrested a man on Southwest 172nd Terrace for harassment, felony strangulation and interfering with an officer. A man was arrested on Southwest Fifth Street for larceny...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Newberg among cities hit by burglary ring

Two arrested following investigation into thefts stretching back to May in three cities. A string of burglaries in the area spurred an investigation that began in September and bore fruit last week. The Crime Response Unit of the McMinnville Police Department executed search warrants on two homes, two vehicles and...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

St. Helens Police Log: Nov. 5-11, 2001

This week's calls include: Police arrest man on a fugitive warrant, respond to restraining order violation and recover stolen car. Police responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Tualatin Street. Officers arrested a man on a fugitive warrant in the 2000 block of Gabel Road. A woman was...
SAINT HELENS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Grove, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Cornelius, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Suspect in deadly standoff identified

UPDATE: A woman was found deceased in an apartment where the male suspect was arrested. A woman was found dead and a man was arrested after shots were fired during a police standoff Sunday night in Southeast Portland. The woman's cause and manner of death must be determined by the...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

MAX station stabbing suspect charged with bias crime

Joseph Haddenham, 44, may have been racially motivated in allegedly attacking two men with scissors, Clackamas deputies sayClackamas County Sheriff's deputies on Friday arrested a man on assault and bias-crime charges for allegedly stabbing two Micronesian men with scissors while intoxicated at the Clackamas Town Center public-transit platform. Alleged assailant Joseph Haddenham, 44, who is white, reportedly made statements during an interview that led deputies to believe the Nov. 19 attack was racially motivated, per a press release from CCSO. The victims of the alleged stabbing, 24 and 25, respectively, are both Pacific Islanders, a CCSO spokesperson told Pamplin...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

East Portland standoff leads to death of woman

Davonte A. Donahue, 29, faces charges after firing at police, allegedly killing hostageA 29-year-old man has been arrested and is facing murder charges after firing at police during a standoff last weekend in which a woman was allegedly held hostage and killed. Davonte A. Donahue allegedly held a woman hostage in his apartment, leading to a welfare check from Portland Police officers after the victim was able to dial 911 and ask for help. In the subsequent standoff with police, in which Donahue fired at officers and resisted arrest for hours, the woman was eventually found dead in the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Portland Tribune

FGPD, community discuss intersection of policing, race

Community members and police talk about their experiences during three-hour conversation on racial profiling. Cops and community members met Wed. Nov. 17. at Pacific University to watch dramatic monologues about policing and race. The three-hour event and discussion, led by Portland-based nonprofit Red Door Project, brought together around 50 local...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Holiday Shop with a Cop in person again

More relaxed COVID rules enable officers and kids to spend time together at stores again. Local law enforcement personnel are looking forward to hosting another Shop with a Cop program this holiday season that should be mostly back to normal. They managed to host the event last year, but due...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy