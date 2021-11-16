ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

DIFS Reminds Consumers to Be Aware of Insurance, Financial Fraud Schemes During International Fraud Awareness Week

michigan.gov
 8 days ago

DIFS Reminds Consumers to Be Aware of Insurance, Financial Fraud Schemes During International Fraud Awareness Week. Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. (LANSING, MICH) This week is International Fraud Awareness Week, and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is reminding Michiganders to...

www.michigan.gov

