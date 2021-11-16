Student Commits to Notre Dame Golf

A number of senior athletes at Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish have received All-Academic recognition. Receiving All-Academic Composite Scholar Athlete honors for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average are, seated from left, Brayden Broussard, football; Michael Goss, football; Andrew Habetz, football; and Nikolaus Vice, football. Receiving All-Academic Scholar Athlete honors for maintaining a 3.5-3.9 gpa are, standing from left, Matthew Bernard, football; Sara Boulet, volleyball; Karson Broussard, football; Caleb Comeaux, football; Andrus Kelbaugh, volleyball; Lily Morgan, volleyball; Madison Murrell, volleyball; Russell Nugier, football; Julia Patin, volleyball; and Nicholas Swacker, football.
Comments / 0