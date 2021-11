Bulb has been placed into special administration, as the crisis engulfing UK energy suppliers deepened on Monday.The utility company is by far the largest to go bust this year amid soaring wholesale energy prices. Bulb will continue to supply its 1.7 million customers while the special administrators work out longer-term plans.It came after talks between government, energy regulator Ofgem and potential buyers failed to reach a deal.Asked about Bulb’s difficulties, prime minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “Ofgem, who are the regulator, are monitoring the situation carefully for the impact we’re seeing from the high worldwide prices.“We’ve put in place...

