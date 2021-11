For decades, U.S. consumers have experienced interactions with their health insurance providers that feel confusing, bureaucratic, and indifferent. Care that their doctor has recommended gets inexplicably denied, obviously necessary procedures require infuriating weeks of paperwork and hoop-jumping, bills (and documents that look like bills) arrive in the mailbox listing startling costs. Sadly, frustrating interactions like this have been the norm in healthcare, but those days may be gone for good. Payers are now moving aggressively to fix their broken consumer experience, shore up their beleaguered brands and invest in getting their technology and business process houses in order.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO