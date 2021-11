Damien Harris (concussion) has been a solid contributor to fantasy football rosters at an important position, but he missed last week because of a concussion. Ahead of the Patriots-Falcons Week 11 Thursday Night Football game, Harris' availability is in question. Players are often ruled in or out quickly with concussions, but the Patriots are found of listing players as "questionable" on the injury report even if they're in little danger of missing the game. Fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions surrounding Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson hang in the balance while we wait for the latest updates.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO