Public Safety

AG Nessel Joins Efforts to Stop Robocallers from Misusing Legitimate Phone Numbers

 8 days ago

AG Nessel Joins Efforts to Stop Robocallers from Misusing Legitimate Phone Numbers. LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general showing support for the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) efforts to reduce illegal robocallers' access to legitimate phone numbers, which results in unending robocalls that scam...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Public Safety
