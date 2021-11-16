ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

2022 K9 Calendars are here at last!

FOX21News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive! 2020: RAWtools turning guns into garden...

www.fox21news.com

Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

SHELBY — Shelby is a 5-year-old housebroken, spayed Shih-Tzu. She is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. She is the perfect cuddle bug. CHOPPA — Choppa is a 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pit bull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does...
SHELBY, OH
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s Homeless Pets: All They Want For Christmas Is A New Home

Being homeless at Christmas is a sad situation for Grand Junction pets that need a forever home for the new year. Let me state right off the bat, I am not advocating giving pets as gifts this holiday season unless it's for your son or daughter. Giving a pet to friends or extended family members is a bad idea no matter how well-intentioned the thought might be. I would like to believe most people realize that, and I don't think I need to list all the reasons why it isn't a good idea.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Daily Reflector

A deluge of dogs: Humane Society takes in 17 puppies in one day

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is looking for homes for a plethora of puppies taken in by the organization on Saturday. The organization is serving as refuge for 17 pups from two litters from separate females. “Right before closing a woman pulled up and said that her dog had...
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

A very strange looking Maine moose was caught on camera

Registered Maine Guide Larry Gooding spends a lot of time outdoors. Occasionally, the owner of Gooding Guide Service in Shirley sees something surprising in his travels while riding the roads, scouting for hunts or guiding clients in and around Piscataquis County. Such was the case recently when Gooding spotted a...
MAINE STATE
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
WMUR.com

These three puppies are looking for their forever homes

Thank you for clicking on WMUR’s Adopt This Pet!. Live and Let Live Farm Rescue is fostering three wonderful sibling puppies who need new homes. Achiever, Bounty and Compassion are 4-month-old mixed breeds. They are a bit shy at first but will warm up to their new owners very quickly.
PETS
OutThere Colorado

Jaws of Life used to save deer from slow death in Colorado

On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a deer stuck in the metal bar railing of a fence. Upon arriving at the scene, it was decided that the best way to free the deer would be to use a tool called the 'Jaws of Life,' which is a hydraulic-extrication rescue tool often used in severe traffic collisions. The tool is able to cut through strong materials and can sometimes be used to pry a gap open.
COLORADO STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Breeder surrenders 513 dogs to shelter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - An animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri says it's taken in more than 80 puppies and adult dogs from an Iowa breeder who was shut down. And dozens more are expected. The Iowa breeder, who has multiple properties, agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs on...
ANIMALS
KKTV

WATCH: Elk attacks man in Colorado as person filming tries to warn him

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Yet another video filmed in Colorado serves as a reminder to use common sense when you’re around wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continually warning people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.
COLORADO STATE
York Dispatch Online

Wait, don’t rake: Leave fallen leaves where they fell

It’s that time of the year when mornings come with frost and evenings come fast. For many critters, that means final preparations for coming winter. For many of us, it means hours of yard work battling leaves. Leaves are often seen as litter. To many people they look messy. So,...
GARDENING
101.9 KING FM

WATCH: Elk Herd Fleeing Estes Park Fire

We went all summer without any major fires here in Northern Colorado and while this current Kruger Rock Fire that's burning near Estes Park isn't necessarily classified as "major" yet, evacuations are and have been in place since it sparked yesterday (Nov. 16). Officials are saying they believe it was...
ESTES PARK, CO
estesparknews.com

Huge Elk Herd

This herd of elk moved quickly toward Marys Lake, away from the wild land fire Tuesday in the Little Valley area known as Krueger Rock.
ANIMALS

