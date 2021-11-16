2022 K9 Calendars are here at last!

SHELBY — Shelby is a 5-year-old housebroken, spayed Shih-Tzu. She is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. She is the perfect cuddle bug. CHOPPA — Choppa is a 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pit bull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does...
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A central Indiana animal shelter is putting out a plea for help as they begin to run out of space. Greenfield-Hancock County Animal Management posted the urgent call for pet adoptions on Facebook Monday morning. The shelter said they are struggling for space and need people to adopt the dogs to free some room.
Being homeless at Christmas is a sad situation for Grand Junction pets that need a forever home for the new year. Let me state right off the bat, I am not advocating giving pets as gifts this holiday season unless it's for your son or daughter. Giving a pet to friends or extended family members is a bad idea no matter how well-intentioned the thought might be. I would like to believe most people realize that, and I don't think I need to list all the reasons why it isn't a good idea.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is looking for homes for a plethora of puppies taken in by the organization on Saturday. The organization is serving as refuge for 17 pups from two litters from separate females. “Right before closing a woman pulled up and said that her dog had...
Registered Maine Guide Larry Gooding spends a lot of time outdoors. Occasionally, the owner of Gooding Guide Service in Shirley sees something surprising in his travels while riding the roads, scouting for hunts or guiding clients in and around Piscataquis County. Such was the case recently when Gooding spotted a...
Thank you for clicking on WMUR’s Adopt This Pet!. Live and Let Live Farm Rescue is fostering three wonderful sibling puppies who need new homes. Achiever, Bounty and Compassion are 4-month-old mixed breeds. They are a bit shy at first but will warm up to their new owners very quickly.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a deer stuck in the metal bar railing of a fence. Upon arriving at the scene, it was decided that the best way to free the deer would be to use a tool called the 'Jaws of Life,' which is a hydraulic-extrication rescue tool often used in severe traffic collisions. The tool is able to cut through strong materials and can sometimes be used to pry a gap open.
Editors Note: Warning: This article contains a graphic image pertaining to the moose attack. Reader discretion is advised. A dog named Arlo was attacked and killed by a moose on Saturday while hiking on the Masontown trail in Frisco, Colorado with his owners, according to the Summit County Rescue Group.
KANSAS CITY, Missouri - An animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri says it's taken in more than 80 puppies and adult dogs from an Iowa breeder who was shut down. And dozens more are expected. The Iowa breeder, who has multiple properties, agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs on...
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Yet another video filmed in Colorado serves as a reminder to use common sense when you’re around wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continually warning people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.
It’s that time of the year when mornings come with frost and evenings come fast. For many critters, that means final preparations for coming winter. For many of us, it means hours of yard work battling leaves. Leaves are often seen as litter. To many people they look messy. So,...
We went all summer without any major fires here in Northern Colorado and while this current Kruger Rock Fire that's burning near Estes Park isn't necessarily classified as "major" yet, evacuations are and have been in place since it sparked yesterday (Nov. 16). Officials are saying they believe it was...
Denver Animal Protection (DAP) is seeking to identify the owner of a pit bull found with significant injuries in the 1300 block of Mariposa Street in Denver. A good Samaritan originally found the pet and called DAP officers on October 30 at around 1 PM. The dog is now being...
Oscar is a beautiful dog that was abandoned when his owners decided to move and just left the dog. Poor Oscar wandered around for months and just sat at the front door of his house patiently waiting for his owners to come back, but they never did. The neighbors decided...
A Labrador has given birth to an extremely rare mix of pure yellow, chocolate, and black puppies in the same litter. Black Labrador retriever named Zola, 4, delivered ten pups who are a mixture of three different colors — only seen on a "handful" of occasions before. Owners Tina Davis,...
