Despite early season end, things are looking up for Sydney Nasello

I sat down with Coach Alison Montgomery of the Bates women’s basketball team to discuss her thoughts on what the team could look like this season, and let me tell you, we could be in for a really special winter. The confidence that Montgomery has in her team is palpable, and I can really see them making a tourney run if everything goes as planned. Now, obviously that means lots of things have to fall into place, but the Bates WBB team seems to have the talent, depth and grit that’s needed to make a deep run come March.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO