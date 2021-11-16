Despite early season end, things are looking up for Sydney Nasello

Texas has been having a nightmare season in Year 1 under coach Steve Sarkisian. Entering Saturday’s game at West Virginia, the Longhorns were 4-6 on the year and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Kansas. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers were playing to keep their bowl hopes alive, and...
UConn quarterback Tyler Phommachanh knew something was wrong when he landed awkwardly on his left leg and fell to the turf during a seemingly innocent play last month against Vanderbilt. “I didn’t want to go down,” Phommachanh said. “I tried to take a couple steps and I went down.”. Phommachanh...
Another week of football for Texas A&M marks another matchup against a Heisman contender. This week, the challenge is Ole Miss junior quarterback Matt Corral. Led by coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels are in the process of a significant program turnaround, improving from 5-5 in 2020 to 7-2 this year, and Corral’s importance in the improvement cannot be understated.
The Hampton Jr. Bulldogs were back on the court Monday evening for a contest against the Keenburg Tigers. By the time the final horn sounded, Hampton came out of the fray with a 30-point win, 57-27. The first half was a close contest as Hampton managed to work out to...
Since the last memory Kentucky fans have of Duke is the Blue Devils’ 118-84 beat down of UK in 2018, it’s understandable that many are anxious to see what transpires when the two blue bloods meet Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden to open the 2021-22 basketball season. But it’s...
The Catamounts are looking to learn a lot about themselves as the season gets underway. A robust non-conference slate returns after last season’s conference-only schedule, and UVM is hoping to earn wins while also discovering its identity. “It’s going to be a long couple months here and certainly in November, we’re on the road I […]
College Gameday, ESPN’s traveling college football show, announced its final regular-season destination Sunday, as it will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan for Michigan-Ohio State. Week 13 of the regular season features a myriad of intense rivalries across the country, but perhaps no rivalry is more heated than Michigan and Ohio...
The Ole Miss Women’s Soccer season came to a close in a heartbreaking first round loss in the NCAA Championship on Friday, Nov. 12. An 89th minute goal from Saint Louis sealed the Billikens a huge 2-1 upset against the Rebels at home. The Billikens got on the board first...
Joe Winslow never planned to be a football coach. He played at Dunbar for one of the Public League’s most respected coaches, Glenn Johnson, before going on to a college career at Loras and Iowa Wesleyan. After college, he stopped by Dunbar to see Johnson one day. “He was like,...
NEDERLAND — Nederland Bulldogs head coach Monte Barrow said his players have no reason to hang their heads after a competitive game against Crosby ended their season Friday night. The Bulldogs entered the game as underdogs, but spectators couldn’t tell as the teams entered halftime tied 10-10. The game ultimately...
The 2021 prep football season has concluded in Northern Utah, so here are some thoughts about the season that was and what’s to come. Pretty early this football season, a theme began to emerge with Region 1 having an abnormally high number of close games. It turns out this year was pretty abnormal in that department.
HUNTSVILLE — With the football season starting at the normal time slot, Huntsville basketball fans will get to experience a full season. The Hornets are coming off an undefeated season where they secured the District 16 5A, Region II title, but lost their core starters due to graduation. “We lost...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — Statistically, the Buffalo Bills running game might not look that troubling. The team’s 119 rush yards per game is 11th in the NFL and their 4.4 yards per carry is one below. However, those numbers don’t tell the whole story especially when Josh Allen has accounted for about a third of the team’s yards on the ground (319 out of 958).
I sat down with Coach Alison Montgomery of the Bates women’s basketball team to discuss her thoughts on what the team could look like this season, and let me tell you, we could be in for a really special winter. The confidence that Montgomery has in her team is palpable, and I can really see them making a tourney run if everything goes as planned. Now, obviously that means lots of things have to fall into place, but the Bates WBB team seems to have the talent, depth and grit that’s needed to make a deep run come March.
That is the mantra for Loyola men’s basketball thus far in the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack have won all five games played, including an exhibition with an NCAA program in the University of New Orleans. The other victories came over North American University, Xavier, Dillard and LSU-Shreveport. That, in...
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis. Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Brooker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee. Through the first 12 games of the 2021-22 season, the Houston Rockets are off to their worst start in franchise history. As the result of losing 104-92 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Houston is now riding a 10 game losing streak entering Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
The Eastern Washington Eagles are still looking for an eighth win this season, something of a benchmark for reaching the 24-team FCS playoffs. That is especially important because one of Eastern’s victories came against Division II Central Washington, and D-II wins don’t factor in playoff considerations for at-large teams. A...
Northern Utah prep volleyball teams had pretty solid postseasons. Bountiful won the 5A state crown, Morgan was the 3A runner-up and Syracuse took third place in 6A. Region 1 and Region 5 teams found success as a whole, but also in their own ways. In 5A, the state-champ Redhawks carried...
By Ray Hamill — A young College of the Redwoods women’s basketball team is finding ways to win close games early in the season. And lone sophomore Ashley Quigley is a big reason why. “The biggest thing I see about Ashley is her leadership,” head coach Jain Tuey said of...
The New Mexico State Aggies Women’s Volleyball hosted the University of Texas El Paso Miners in a close five set match where the Miners outlasted the Aggies. NMSU overpowered UTEP in the first two sets but dropped the last three, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 13-15. The Aggies final non-conference matchup...
