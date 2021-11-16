ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Envoy: US Ready to Confront Attempts to Tear Bosnia Apart

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States is paying very close attention to Bosnia's political crisis and has tools it can use against the divisive nationalist leaders in the war-scared, multiethnic Balkan country who would try to “tear it apart,” a senior U.S. official said Tuesday. “Our appeal to...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US envoy: Bosnia's presidency pledges no more wars

Members of Bosnia’s collective presidency have offered assurances that there will be no repeat of ethnic clashes in the war-scarred nation, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Monday, despite deep tensions triggered by Bosnian Serb separatist moves.“The most important thing that we agreed with all of the interlocutors that we met with today is that we all agree that there will be no war and that’s the most important message,” said U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar after his meetings with Bosniak, Serb and Croat presidency members. “And that’s not just the message that you are going...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Explainer: Will Germany's Next Government Ditch U.S. Nuclear Bombs?

BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO allies will be scouring the policies of Germany's next federal government for one crucial detail: Will Berlin remain part of NATO's nuclear sharing agreement?. Or will it drop out and ask the United States to remove its nuclear bombs from German soil?. While such a move...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germans View U.S. as Most Important Ally Again Thanks to Biden

BERLIN (Reuters) - Relations between Germany and the United States have improved substantially following the election of U.S. President Joe Biden, with Germans viewing Washington as their most important ally again, a survey showed on Monday. The poll of more than 1,100 Germans, conducted by Kantar Public for the Koerber...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
abc17news.com

Russian admiral: Kursk disaster caused by NATO sub

MOSCOW (AP) — A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub in an unproven claim that defies the official conclusion that the country’s worst post-Soviet naval catastrophe was triggered by a faulty torpedo. Retired Adm. Vyacheslav Popov was the commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet when the Kursk exploded and sank during naval maneuvers in the Barents Sea. He charged on Monday that the NATO submarine inadvertently bumped into the Kursk while shadowing it at close distance. The Kursk sank on Aug. 12, 2000 after suffering two powerful explosions. An official probe pointed to an explosive propellant that leaked from a faulty torpedo as the cause of the catastrophe.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Romania's Ciuca Designated PM to Defuse Crisis Under New Coalition

BUCHAREST (Reuters) -Romania's centrist Liberals and the leftist Social Democrats finalised their grand coalition on Monday and the country's president nominated retired army general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister, hoping to end a two-month long political stalemate. Romania, one of the European Union's poorest members, has been in political paralysis...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Sends Satellite Images to Lebanon From Day of Beirut Port Blast

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has sent Lebanon the satellite images it has for Beirut's port before and after a huge explosion rocked it last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with his Lebanese counterpart in Moscow on Monday. Russia's space agency Roscosmos said last week it agreed...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Poland border crisis: What happens to migrants who are turned away?

Thousands of migrants have been trying to cross into the EU overland through its eastern borders with Belarus. The crisis has led border guards in Poland and Lithuania to force migrants back into Belarus, without assessing their asylum claims - a practice known as a "pushback". We've looked at what...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Russia#U S State Department#Ap#Balkan#The Associated Press#Bosnian Serbs#Croats#Muslim#Republika
Washington Post

Foreign powers are intervening in Ethiopia. They may only make the conflict worse.

Amid the violence in Ethiopia, Eritrea and the United States have engaged in an escalating war of words. On Nov. 12, Washington imposed fresh sanctions as punishment for human rights abuses committed by Eritrean troops fighting alongside the Ethiopian army in a bloody civil conflict, with the U.S. Treasury announcing that it would blacklist the Eritrean military and ruling party. The Eritrean Information Ministry responded by alleging that the “illicit and immoral sanctions” were designed to harm the Eritrean people.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

U.S. 'deeply concerned' by Bulgarian president's Crimea comments

SOFIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed deep concern over comments by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev that the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 is "Russian", the U.S. embassy in Sofia said on Monday. Radev, who won a second presidential term in a runoff...
POTUS
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

China has a missile that was previously thought impossible, report claims

China has tested a weapon that was previously thought impossible, according to a new report.The hypersonic weapon test saw the country fire a missile from another spacecraft that was already flying at least five times the speed of sound, the report claimed. Such technology was previously thought impossible and US experts are unsure how China was able to actually conduct the test, it said.Though the test happened in July, and was reported closer to the time, the nature of the breakthrough was first revealed in a new report from the Financial Times. The paper reported that experts have been poring...
CHINA
The Guardian

One Nation anti-vaccine mandate bill rejected despite support from five Coalition senators

One Nation’s anti-Covid vaccination mandate bill has been rejected in the Senate, despite five government senators crossing the floor to support it. On Monday morning Liberals Gerard Rennick and Alex Antic, who have threatened to withhold support from government legislation, voted for the bill contradicting the Morrison government’s aged care vaccine mandate and state government public health orders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy