Uber Introduces Revamped Shared Rides Offer in the U.S

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday said it was resuming shared rides, which were scrapped during the pandemic, detailing a revamped offer aimed at reducing the previously high losses in the pooled rides segment. Uber said the new shared rides option, which allows strangers to split a car...

money.usnews.com

Related
Benzinga

Uber Brings Back Ride-Sharing Under A Different Banner

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has decided to reintroduce its ride-sharing feature under a new name, UberX Share. What Happened: Uber has decided to reintroduce its ride-sharing feature after suspending the option in March 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will test its pilot program...
TRAFFIC
smarteranalyst.com

Uber Restarts Shared Rides; Shares Rise 5%

Uber Technologies (UBER) has launched its shared rides under the new name UberX Share, according to Reuters. The renewed service will be operational in Miami for the time being. The announcement pushed shares of the mobility services provider up 4.9% on November 16 to close at $45.76. (See Uber stock...
TRAFFIC
The Staten Island Advance

Uber One: New membership program offers perks on rides, deliveries, groceries and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the first time ever, Uber is releasing a membership program that offers users exclusive perks on all of the many services provided by the company. On Wednesday, Uber announced the launch of Uber One, the company’s new, all-in-one membership program that helps customers save on both rides and the various delivery services offered on the platform.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
State
Texas State
pymnts

Uber Rolls Out Bundled Memberships for Rides and Delivery

Uber is introducing a new membership program that bundles rideshares, grocery and food delivery for a monthly fee in exchange for discounts and other perks, according to a press release. The $9.99 monthly Uber One membership, or $99.99 annually, offers 5% off eligible rides and delivery orders, no-charge delivery fees...
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Examining the State of the Ride-Share Industry After Earnings From Uber and Lyft

The two biggest names in the ride-sharing industry reported earnings this week. Uber and Lyft both beat Wall Street expectations on their top and bottom lines, as the companies and the ride-sharing industry have recently faced several challenges like the pandemic, the supply chain crisis, and driver shortages. Johnson Research Group CEO Chris Johnson joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

Uber launches new $100-a-year Uber One program for rides, food delivery

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is unveiling a new membership program that offers guaranteed prices and other perks in an effort to appeal to consumers who are frequent users of its ride-sharing and delivery services. On Wednesday, Uber (UBER) gave details of its new Uber One program, which is launching immediately in the...
TRAFFIC
pymnts

Ride-Hailing Fares up 25% in Q3 Over 2019, but Uber, Lyft Riders Don't Care

Riders are returning to Uber and Lyft despite higher prices caused by a driver shortage, Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 8). “Even with prices being up … we’re seeing that as cities reopen, people start using the product, and they use it a lot,” Uber Technologies Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said, quoted in the report.
TRAFFIC
ABC4

Uber sued for overcharging people with disabilities across the U.S.

(ABC4) – If you or a loved one has been charged a “wait time” fee by Uber, you may be entitled to compensation. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Uber on Wednesday for allegedly charging “wait time” fees to passengers with disabilities because they “need more time to enter a car.” The lawsuit claims […]
TRAFFIC
KRQE News 13

Uber offering $10 ride credits Thanksgiving week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and partners are once again teaming up to offer free rides over the Thanksgiving holiday. The “Take a Ride” sober ride program offers 2,500 people in the metro an Uber credit of up to $10 beginning Monday at noon and running through November 29. Tips are not included and refunds […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Best Life

Best Life

yourmoney.com

