Police: Woman Found Dead in Baltimore Church
BALTIMORE (AP) — A church sexton was found dead inside an East Baltimore church Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said officers called to Southern Baptist Church for...www.usnews.com
BALTIMORE (AP) — A church sexton was found dead inside an East Baltimore church Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said officers called to Southern Baptist Church for...www.usnews.com
This is sad condolences to the family. I need to know why a 69 year old was at the church at 6 opening to open the door for construction workers. Where were the mens or deacons that pastor needs to ashamed of himself. There is no respect for life, people, church, men and women of god in this god forsaken city. Scott, both Mosby the city council needs to go, crime and murders are completely out of control.
Comments / 10