Breaking Down Legal Challenge to Biden Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

By Cheddar
 5 days ago

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals court temporarily held up President Biden's vaccine mandate for workplaces with more than 100 employees as the various lawsuits challenging it are combined. Marjorie Mesidor, a partner at the law firm Phillips & Associates, PLLC, joined Cheddar to break down the arguments in play. "They [the Biden Administration] say we have the authority to do this under the broad powers that are given under OSHA," she said. "What the Republic side then is saying, no, this is overbroad.

