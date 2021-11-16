ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

City Launches Shop to the Beat Program to Support Small Retail Businesses and Local Musicians

By Karissa Braxton
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago

Office of Economic Development invests in new economic recovery program to activate commercial corridors and support creative economy workers.

The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing a new recovery program financed by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR), that will support small retail businesses, local musicians and commercial corridors throughout the city. Shop to the Beat will match local musicians with small retail businesses to provide in-store performances during peak business hours, help increase foot traffic and sales for retailers, and provide competitive pay for musicians who lost significant income due to the impacts of COVID-19. OED is partnering with Gigs4U — a local organization that curates artists and produces live music performances in traditional and non-traditional settings including SeaTac airport, corporate venues and events, virtual events, and more — to match interested musicians and small retail businesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating for so many of Seattle’s small businesses — especially those within our creative industries. The Office of Economic Development has worked hard to listen to business owners, workers, and community to develop programs like Shop the Beat to support those who need it. As we begin to recover, Seattle is stepping up once again to support small businesses and our community to help them build back better from this pandemic,” said Mayor Jenny A. Durkan.

Shop to the Beat performances will begin on November 27 for Small Business Saturday and continue throughout the holiday shopping season to provide a unique shopping experience for patrons and economic benefit for businesses and musicians. This initial pilot launch will capitalize on increased foot traffic and revenue generated during the holiday shopping season. OED intends to launch the second phase of this program in 2022 to capitalize on spring and summer activities. Small retail businesses and local musicians interested in participating in the program can learn more and apply by visiting our Shop to the Beat website. Small retail businesses can participate in this program for free. Additionally, OED, Gigs4U and other partners will conduct outreach to small businesses and musicians for enrollment and placement — particularly Black, Indigenous and other musicians of color, small businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, and businesses located in underserved neighborhoods.

“Economic recovery requires us to think creatively and try programs that are innovative. Shop to the Beat is a notable example of investing in our artists, businesses and communities,” said Pamela Banks, Interim Director of the Seattle Office of Economic Development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xFK6_0cylYLWV00

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire arts sector, economic impacts have been especially long lasting for performing artists. The near complete shutdown of performance venues for more than a year severely limited performing artists’ ability to generate income. Analysis from the Brookings Institute estimated losses of more than $2.3 million jobs and $74 billion in average monthly earnings for the creative occupations. These losses represent 30% of all creative occupations and 15% of total average monthly wages. Creative occupations in the fine and performing arts — which include the visual arts, music, theater and dance — were disproportionally affected, representing roughly a third of wage employment losses.

“This program is going to be such an uplift to performers who haven’t been able to get back onto our live stages as quickly, and businesses who will bring this new live experience into their shops with who may be their new (or already) music favorites. What an exciting thing to be able to combine music and shopping for a whole holiday experience! I’m interested to see how this looks as it grows into 2022,” said local entertainer and Seattle Music Commissioner, Adra Boo.

More than 18 months later, COVID-19 variants continue to delay return to office plans from major employers and have kept the public largely “at home.” For downtown neighborhoods like Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District, Westlake/Pike Place, Belltown and South Lake Union, the decline in tourism, travel, convention and special event cancellations in addition to the loss of office workers exacerbated the reduction of foot traffic and reliable customer base that support our hospitality, food service and retail small businesses. As of June 2021, small business revenue in the Seattle metropolitan area was 35% lower than in January 2020, just prior to the initial economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating expense data provided through Small Business Stabilization Fund (SBSF) applications in 2020 showed that business owners of color reported larger revenue losses than white business owners, and Latino/a/x business owners reported larger losses than non-Latino/a/x business owners. 

“Gigs4U has always been dedicated to finding paid gigs for musicians and during these challenging times, we are more impassioned than ever,” said Ramona Lisa Beeson, Gigs4U Owner and Programming Director. “Helping to provide more opportunities for Black, Indigenous and people of color is vital to healthy recovery for all of our communities. We encourage all musicians to participate in our programs, including those from these underserved communities.”

The City continues to invest in efforts to support economic recovery for small businesses, workers, and neighborhoods. In addition to Shop to the Beat, OED has invested more than $7 million in neighborhood recovery grants and $4 million in stabilization grants for small businesses. The City recently announced a $2 million expansion to the Small Business Stabilization Fund to support small businesses and non-profits required to enforce vaccination verification in King County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCbgO_0cylYLWV00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Update – November 6 – 19, 2021

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Subscribers – This alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources. SEATTLE NEWS. GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS. NEW OR...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

WINTER TRAIN & VILLAGE

This treasured mainstay of Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 26 – Dec. 31, in Seattle Center Armory and on the grounds, boasts a rich history dating back to the 1950s. The tradition began when three model train enthusiasts built an electric train set from 24-volt airplane motors that travelled through a miniature–however, fairly substantial–village depicting Seattle in the late 1800s. The train was displayed at the Northgate Shopping Center every winter until the end of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Help us review grant applications for the Food Equity Fund

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve on the Food Equity Fund Grant Review Panel. Grant reviewers will assist the City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in addressing food education, access, and security in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Public Artwork in Delridge: “Delridge Know How” by Wowhaus

The view while traveling along West Seattle’s Delridge Way SW just became a little different with the addition of new public art in three locations. Created by the Wowhaus artist team Ene Osteraas-Constable and Scott Constable, Delridge Know How is a series of bronze stylized nuts and wrenches that sit prominently alongside Delridge Way SW for pedestrians, bus riders, and vehicular traffic to enjoy. Created in coordination with the upcoming Rapid Ride H Line, this new public art creates a new view along the busy corridor.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation begins construction at B. F. Day Playground

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we have awarded the construction contract to LW Sundstrom for the B.F. Day Playground renovation project. The contractor will mobilize on site on Monday, November 22, 2021 and anticipates the play area opening back up by summer 2022. The playground is located in Fremont at 4020 Fremont Ave. N. on the north side of the elementary school.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

With the Expected Approval of Pfizer Boosters This Week, Mayor Durkan and Partners Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Rainier Beach

SEATTLE (November 17, 2021) – Following the launches of the City’s South Lake Union and West Seattle clinics, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan along with Seattle Fire Department Chief Scoggins, and community partners announced the location of the City’s third vaccination clinic at SouthEast Seattle Senior Center in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, in South Seattle. Today’s announcement follows reports that the FDA, CDC and WA DOH are expected to approve boosters for every individual 18+ who received Pfizer at least six months ago.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Jefferson Park Golf netting project permitting underway

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is installing new netting on holes 11 and 12 at Jefferson Park Golf Course to reduce golf balls travelling out of the park. The plans for the new poles and netting system have been submitted to the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI). Permitting will require a height variance, which will take nine to twelve months for City Council approval. As such, construction is estimated to begin in fall 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Launches Shop#Oed#Clfr
Seattle, Washington

Artists at the Center Offers New Arts & Culture Experiences at Seattle Center

A year-long slate of performances featuring up and coming artists to celebrate the opening of Climate Pledge Arena launches this month. Seattle Center, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown Arts & Culture Coalition, and Seattle Kraken have partnered to create Artists at the Center — a new opportunity for emerging artists and the community to commemorate Climate Pledge Arena’s inaugural year.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Expansion of Interbay Tiny House Village provides 30 new units of shelter

The expansion continues the City’s successful partnership with the Port of Seattle. Today, the Human Services Department (HSD) announced the completion of the planned expansion of Interbay Tiny House Village, adding a new hygiene station and 30 new units of shelter which will serve up to an additional 35 people. This project is a continuation of the partnership between the City of Seattle, the Port of Seattle, and the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), first established in 2017.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of the Panama Hotel for landmark status

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of the Panama Hotel at 605 South Main Street on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Meeting participation is limited to access by the WebEx meeting link or the telephone call-in line that will be provided in the agenda posted to our website one week prior to the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Bridge Repair Update; This Week in the Budget; Hiring Bonuses; Apply by Today for Individual Cash Assistance from the Seattle Relief Fund; Support Is Available for Family Caregivers

SDOT presented updates at the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force on Wednesday, November 10th. The repair remains on track for completion by mid-2022. The negotiations for the Maximum Allowable Construction Contract (MACC) for the West Seattle Bridge repair are complete, and SDOT expects to issue the formal Notice to Proceed for the project next week.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Seattle, Washington

New Federal Grant for East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement Project to Significantly Improve Safety and Mobility in Key Industrial Corridor

Under the Biden Administration, SDOT has now received over $135 million in federal funding for key city projects. After significant advocacy by local officials and advocates, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced that the East Marginal Way S Corridor Improvement project was awarded $20 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The RAISE grant will help improve mobility and safety along Seattle’s most important freight corridor as well as boost the regional and state economy. Funds will help people who drive, walk and bike travel safely to industrial and maritime jobs as well as employment sites in Downtown Seattle. Improving this highly-traveled multimodal corridor will also help accommodate larger and heavier truck traffic into the Port of Seattle and other maritime facilities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Armando Berdiel, Technical Development Supervisor

Years of service: Three. I started on Oct. 15, 2018, the same day as our GM!. Tells us about your role: I work in the Lighting Design Lab. Our core services are to deliver impactful education and training; showcase emerging technologies through technical evaluations and demonstrations; develop tools and resources to be leveraged by utility and lighting industry allies, and serve as information aggregators (keep our ears close to the ground for the latest and greatest in the lighting industry, then curating and incorporating it into our training or presentations).
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Off the Rez Food Truck and Café

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. Mark McConnell grew up eating traditional recipes made by his mother on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana. Now in...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The Seattle Office of Labor Standards Joins Multistate Coalition in Support of Federal Effort to Prioritize Workplace Rights and Safety in Immigration Enforcement

The Seattle Office of Labor Standards Joins Multistate Coalition in Support of Federal Effort to Prioritize Workplace Rights and Safety in Immigration Enforcement. Seattle, WA (November 15, 2021) – The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) today joined a coalition of 11 attorneys general — as well as several local agencies across the country — in a letter in support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) plan to change its worksite enforcement practices supporting enforcement of wage protections, workplace safety, labor rights, and other employment laws and standards. In the letter, the coalition highlights several key recommendations to ensure that DHS’ immigration enforcement policies and practices facilitate the ability of state and local labor enforcement officials to advance fair labor standards.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mosqueda Corrects Inaccurate Information on SPD; Confirming Federal Monitor Briefed & Feedback Incorporated

Chair Committed to Transparent, Accountable Budget Process that includes correcting misinformation. Seattle, WA — Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Pos. 8 – Citywide), Chair of the Select Budget Committee, spoke today during Council Briefing to clarify misinformation published by The Seattle Times editorial board about engagement with the Federal Court Monitor Central, following a Central Staff Presentation last Friday to correct misrepresentations of investments Seattle Police Department (SPD) proposed in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Statement by Seattle Councilmember Alex Pedersen on the Malfunctioning and Closure of the Multimodal University Bridge

SEATTLE – Councilmember Alex Pedersen (District 4 – Northeast Seattle), Chair of the City Council’s Transportation Committee issued the following statement about the malfunctioning and closure of the University Bridge:. “After the devastating closure of the West Seattle Bridge and the citywide audit of bridges I ordered last year, City...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Lewis Shows JustCARE Model Successful in Voluntarily Moving Homeless Neighbors to Appropriate Shelter

Seattle, WA — Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis (District 7 – Pioneer Square to Magnolia) joined with representatives the Downtown Seattle Alliance (DSA), JustCARE, the Alliance for Pioneer Square, and small business owners to provide an update about the team effort combining workers from REACH/Evergreen Treatment Services with representatives from JustCARE, about the ways in which they have – together with a field team from CoLEAD — provided 31 individuals experiencing homelessness at the corner of 1st and Yesler, near Pergola Plaza, with appropriate shelter by JustCARE and voluntarily accepted.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

725
Followers
1K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy