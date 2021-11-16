Frank Mir sees Triller's Triad Combat as a 'revolution' that will add excitement to combat sports
By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
USA Today
5 days ago
Frank Mir is excited at Triller Fight Club’s new venture. The organization, which has mainly been putting on boxing bouts, is bringing in a new form of fighting this month to combat sports. Triller’s Triad Combat is set to inaugurate on Nov. 27 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It’s...
It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
A nearly 30-year age gap will not be enough for Logan Paul to hang with “Iron” Mike Tyson in the boxing ring, according to former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping. A boxing match pitting Tyson vs. Paul is reportedly in the works for Feb. 2022. It is...
Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
Frank Mir, Matt Mitrione, Mike Perry, Triller, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Bellator MMA, Alexander Flores, World Boxing Council. Triller’s latest combat sports offering will feature a hybrid of boxing and MMA rules with a handful of recognizable names from the UFC and Bellator. The promotion revealed the full lineup and rule...
Getting in a fight is one of the most metal things you can do at a heavy metal concert. Now, someone is finally combining the two in a way that doesn't involve felony assault charges. Triller Fight Club started a new professional fighting league with a technique called triad combat,...
ONE Championship’s Dovydas Rimkus has the best hair in all combat sports. You may not know who Lithuanian kickboxer, Dovydas Rimkus, is … but you will. The undefeated fighter made his debut at ONE Championship‘s ONE: NEXTGEN II event on Friday. But his massive heart-stopping performance isn’t what everyone is talking about … it’s the hair.
The upcoming Triller Triad Combat MMA vs. boxing card has its official lineup. Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir (19-13 MMA) headlines the event opposite recent heavyweight boxing championship contender Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) in a nine-round mixed rules bout, Triller announced Tuesday via press release. Triad Combat takes...
After turning his attention to other combat sports, Jim Alers is set to make his MMA return after more than three years away. Alers (14-4-1) will participate in Combate Global’s USA vs. Mexico one-night, eight man tournament Friday in Miami. In his quarterfinal bout, Alers meets fellow American Enrique Gonzalez.
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford stressed that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is at the peak of his career but his time will also come. Canelo Alvarez has had a big year and his recent win over Caleb Plant saw him making history once again. His fellow world champion Terence Crawford, on the other hand, spent almost the entire 2021 without an elite-level opponent to share the ring with.
Alistair Overeem is a man that has competed for every promotion known to man in combat sports. That includes the UFC in MMA and K-1 in kickboxing. The man formerly known as ‘Ubereem’ has been paid very generously in his career and is an example of a fighter that gets paid well even without winning a UFC championship.
Carden Wagner wanted to prove them wrong. During the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves finals at the Genetti Manor in Dickinson City this past October, Wagner found himself squaring off against Dantae Santiago, who Wagner boxed against a month prior. In the first meeting between the two, Wagner lost in a narrow...
“Spangenhelm,” “grieves” and “sabatons" are just some of the elements of a knight’s suit of armor. And this weekend, fighters from around New England will don metal garments, foist blunted weapons and descend on the Champlain Valley Expo Fairgrounds in Essex Junction for the Armored Combat Sports gathering. Jeffrey Folb...
Mixed martial arts can turn the best of friends into the fiercest of enemies if they meet in a cage. That scenario could take place in the finals of Combate Global’s “USA vs. Mexico” eight-man lightweight tournament tonight. Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez (9–4) originally from Laredo, Texas, is part of...
Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
Frank Mir clashes with Kubrat Pulev in the main event of Triad Combat. This hybrid bout goes down on Saturday, November 27th from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Triller Fight Club event also broadcasts live on pay-per-view. I spoke with Mir ahead of this clash with Pulev. Excerpts...
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
Triller recently unveiled its Triad Combat series, a touted MMA/boxing hybrid held in a triangular ring. If that sounded familiar to anyone, know you’re not alone. Bareknuckle outfit BYB Extreme Fighting Series holds a patent on the “Trigon” and, after previously expressing their unhappiness with Triller’s move, have now filed suit against “Triller, Triller Fight Club, FITE TV, and...Ryan Kavanaugh.”
Triller’s upcoming Triad Combat hopes to level the playing field between MMA fighters and boxers when they compete against each other. This new take on boxing will take place in a triangular ring, with the fighters wearing 8-ounce hybrid gloves. Aside from the usual punching techniques, fighters will be able to utilize spinning backfists and superman punches.
