ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Woman fatally shot in Richmond

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richmond police are investigating a shooting Monday evening that claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman. At 5:23 p.m., officers responded to...

richmondstandard.com

Comments / 10

MONEYDONTSLEEP
5d ago

Richmond is right behind Oakland and your saying, DEFUND THE POLICE and allow the city to reign with murder, drugs and robberies 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 THIS IS WHERE WE ARM TO PROTECT !!!!!

Reply(1)
4
Jackie Harris
5d ago

So very sad!! I'm a native of Richmond and it was in the neighborhood I was raised in and also where I lost my only son!! This mess needs to stop!! I knew the woman that was murdered and she did not deserve this to happen to her!! Prayers for her family and my city!!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Standard

Pinole Middle student cited for school shooting threat

A 12-year-old Pinole Middle School student sent an email to school staff “indicating there would be a shooting on campus” on Tuesday, according to the Pinole Police Department. About 8:20 p.m. Monday, a Pinole Middle school official contacted police about the email, leading to an investigation by detectives and the...
PINOLE, CA
The Richmond Standard

Oakland man arrested for armed robbery series in Pinole

An Oakland man was arrested today on suspicion of committing a series of armed robberies in Pinole over the past two months. Michael Barber, 49, was taken into custody as he exited his home in the the 1200 block of 102nd Avenue in Oakland. Detectives with the Pinole Police Department joined the Contra Costa County-FBI Safe Streets Task Force in serving the search and arrest warrant.
PINOLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
The Richmond Standard

Meet Angel Montoya, Richmond’s new fire chief

From enhancing the delivery of emergency medical services to increasing resources to support the mental health of firefighters, Richmond’s new fire chief brings a lengthy and ambitious list of goals to his new role. Fire Chief Angel Montoya, who most recently served as Deputy Fire Chief for the Los Angeles...
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Where most sideshows happen in Richmond

Richmond will look to road engineering solutions to attempt to prevent rampant sideshows and reckless driving in the city. That could mean temporary or permanent roundabouts at hotspots for such activity, or Botts Dots and raised circular markers that work to deter reckless driving. On Tuesday, Richmond City Council directed...
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Shotspotter
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy