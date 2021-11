This week, Cat Harrison ’19 joins the Siefer’s Scoop podcast. A four-year center on the women’s basketball team at Middlebury, Harrison was a two-time captain and ranks second in program history in blocked shots (105) and fourth in rebounds (746). After graduating, Harrison worked at a leadership development firm in Washington, D.C., for two years, but this summer, she returned to Middlebury as an assistant coach of the women’s basketball team. On this episode, Harrison discusses her time as a student-athlete at Middlebury, why she decided to return as an assistant coach and what Panther fans can expect from the team this season.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 10 DAYS AGO