Furnished Stylish Home in East Austin

The condo was pretty much gutted. All new wood flooring Redoak and dark walnut upstairs. Everything has been repainted. The bathrooms were completely redone new showers new tile new cabinets. Almost new washer dryer. The kitchen is completely fully equipped. There is a two-car garage as well. There is a clubhouse available for use we can provide the phone number for usage. There is one park within a short walk from the condo and other parks nearby with accommodating bike trails at both places. One of the train stops is five minutes or less away one could even walk. The mall is the same distance five minutes away or less. Many restaurants in the surrounding area that I could provide a few of our favorites. A large movie theater is also available two minutes away. University hospital is 15 minutes away. Every main shopping center is within five minutes. Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom 3.5 bath furnished townhome in Aurora CO.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO