Johnson City, TN

Man charged after Sunday morning shooting in Johnson City

By Slater Teague
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend early Sunday morning.

The Johnson City Police Department has charged Steven Michael Warren of Johnson City with aggravated assault and carrying or possessing a weapon.

Officers responded around 2:25 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting on Hamilton Street, where they found the victim sitting on the curb with a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

According to the police department, the victim said Warren, her boyfriend, had shot her and that the two had been arguing. She said Warren left in a pickup truck.

Police say they found Warren’s truck and a gun in the truck bed. They located Warren at the intersection of Broadway Street and Eighth Avenue.

Warren was taken to the Washington County Detention Center with bond set at $35,000.

