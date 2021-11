Luka Doncic is one of the best young players in the entire NBA and once LeBron James retires, he is looking to completely take over. The Dallas Mavericks have been off to a great start thanks to Doncic and with each year, he continues to improve. He is so valuable to his team that if he were to get injured, they would be in a heck of a lot of trouble.

