Inside Training | Watch rondos, finishing and small-sided games

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is something of a Jekyll and Hyde player but he is happy to embrace both aspects of his game as it benefits his side.The England international has not started back-to-back matches since July 2020 but has been in the XI for two of the last three and played 81 minutes of the other.Klopp suggested the 28-year-old had been, on occasions, trying too hard to impress after an injury-plagued last couple of years but he was nevertheless happy with the way he had performed.Midfield has been a problem area with James Milner, Naby...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 DAYS AGO