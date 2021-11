AUBURN — In the months after COVID-19 froze the basketball world in March 2020, Wendell Green Jr. could no longer go to his local gym to shoot around. So for his last summer before going off to college, he and his father returned to an old tradition that started when Wendell Jr. was 5 years old and Wendell Sr. was challenging him to earn more shooting opportunities.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO