First New LIRR In Nearly 50 Years To Open This Week

The first new Long Island Rail Road station in nearly 50 years is set to open for service this week.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the LIRR Elmont Station will open on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin and Acting MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber attended a ceremonial first train ride and ribbon-cutting event for the new station, which was held on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The opening of the station on Saturday is set to coincide with the New York Islanders' first home game at UBS Arena, officials said.

The new station will initially just offer eastbound service to the arena, along with Belmont Park, on event days.

Next summer, service will increase when the westbound platform opens, and the station will begin full-time service throughout the year.

"Nothing says New York is back like building bigger and better transportation infrastructure," Hochul said. "Just in time for the Islanders' season opener, the start of service for the first new LIRR station in 50 years is the type of project that my administration will continue to pursue as we strive to make Long Island more accessible and give Long Islanders the quality public transportation they deserve."

