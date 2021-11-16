Grand jury indicts two men in Spokane ATF agent shooting

ATF agent shot in West Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A grand jury has indicted two men on various charges stemming from the shooting of a federal agent outside a Spokane motel.

Randy Holmes has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a federal law enforcement officer, discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, as well as felon in possession of a firearm.

Vincent Petrushkin is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened during an undercover investigation by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A criminal complaint filed earlier this month shows the agent had contact with Holmes about a gun sale outside of the Motel 6 on South Rustle Street.

According to court records, both Holmes and the agent fired their guns during the transaction.

They were injured and taken to the hospital, but both have since been released.

The complaint says the shooting happened near Holmes’ Dodge Charger. Two other men, including Petrushkin, were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The car sped away from the scene and was later found at a nearby Hampton Inn. The two men were reportedly seen getting out of the car and going different ways.

Police caught up to both men and court records show Petrushkin admitted to being at the Motel 6 during the time of the shooting to purchase a firearm with Holmes. He told police he left the scene when shots were fired.

The other man present during the shooting has not been charged with a crime, therefore 4 News Now will not be identifying him.

Both Holmes and Petrushkin are felons, which restricts them from possessing a gun.

Holmes was recently released from prison after serving 37 months for a felon in possession conviction. He could face life in prison if convicted of the new charges.

Petrushkin could face a max of 10 years if convicted.

