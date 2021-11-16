ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nahant, MA

Nahant Women’s Club steps up for families

By Hannah Chadwick
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5NoN_0cylW4O900

NAHANT ― The Nahant Women’s Club of the North Shore is making the holidays merry and bright for neighbors in greater Lynn.

The Nahant Women’s Club has raised $2,250 from its holiday fundraiser; donations were not open to the public and all proceeds were donated by members of the club.

“We do fundraisers for a lot of different things,” President of the Nahant Women’s Club of the North Shore Mia Corinha said. “We also are a social club that likes to build friendships with women. We are so isolated nowadays; everyone is working and no one knows their neighbors. We are focused on building friendships with women and working together.”

The proceeds were donated to three different charities. The Women’s Club gave $1,700 to Lynn Family & Children’s Services to benefit their program Hope for the Holidays. The funds will help provide meals for Thanksgiving and the December holidays. It was also used for gifts and enrollment in support programs for 10 individuals and one family of four.

The Nahant Women’s Club also donated canned and boxed food for Thanksgiving, as well as $400, to the North Shore Community College’s Stop Hunger on Campus Thanksgiving Dinners Program to be used for grocery gift certificates.

Finally, the Women’s Club gave $150 to The Haven Project. The Haven Project provides services for homeless youth in Lynn and Salem.

Founded in 1895, The Nahant Women’s Club of the North Shore is an independent women’s social and charitable organization dedicated to fostering women’s friendships and working together with local service providers for stronger communities on the North Shore.

While the recent fundraising drive was a big accomplishment for the Nahant Women’s Club, it is not the end of its giving this holiday season. The club will be hosting its 20th annual Holiday Fair on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be more fundraising opportunities for the public to participate in at this very popular event, which is dedicated to sharing the work of local artists and artisans.

If anyone has any questions or is interested in joining the Nahant Women’s Club of the North Shore, please email NWC@NahantMA.us.

The post Nahant Women’s Club steps up for families appeared first on Itemlive .

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
