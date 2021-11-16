ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating 10 Years of Double Double Whammy

Amadhia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the increasingly undefined sphere of indie rock, Double Double Whammy’s stature is undeniable. Over the last decade, the Brooklyn-based label run by Mike Caridi and Mallory Hawkins has made its mark on the genre with a steady stream of releases that embrace a wide range of sound—from intimate, close-mic’d contemplation...

MUSIC
Amadhia

A Guide to the Solo Discography of Cocteau Twins’s Robin Guthrie

The warm spirit that Robin Guthrie conveys in conversation ought to be bottled and sold as a pick-me-up. Speaking from his home studio in France, the Cocteau Twins veteran is passionate, wry, and utterly engaged with life, his family, and his art (if an hour’s worth of conversation is any measure of things). While he’s got plenty of experience to draw on, he’s not afraid to learn new tricks. “I really don’t do social media,” he says. “I come from a background of being a computer nerd, and I loved the internet when there was nobody else on it, and it was just like-minded geniuses. All of a sudden, it’s democratized and I’m lost because I have to be social!”
MUSIC
Amadhia

A Beginner’s Guide to Digital Hardcore

As its name implies, digital hardcore is the synapse-snapping, tech-friendly offspring of hardcore’s aggro parentage, a sonic problem child that breaks genre boundaries—and eardrums—with glee. By shoving choice components of composition—rhythm, volume, timbre—to their extremes, digital hardcore turns sound into weaponry, and its primary casualty is convention. It’s not surprising...
MUSIC
Amadhia

Michael Vincent Waller Reveals Trap Music’s Underlying Post-Minimalism

It might seem like an act of hubris to deem your own album a classic, but in post-minimalist composer Michael Vincent Waller’s case, it’s not an attempt at self-efficacy. Instead, the title of his latest LP, CLASSIC$, winks at its own peculiar alchemy: a fusion of modern classical composition and the decidedly more accessible sound of contemporary trap music. It’s a love letter to two disparate genres that explores the surprising similarities in their production, steering clear of mere gimmickry.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Fine Place, “This New Heaven”

More than just a mere side project, the self-assured debut from Fine Place sounds like the album Frankie Rose has been threatening to make for nearly a decade now. It started with her solo breakthrough Interstellar, a stone-cold stunner that shook off the shackles of Rose’s previous bands (Crystal Stilts, Vivian Girls, Dum Dum Girls) with confidence and a clear vision: melancholic rock music that doesn’t rely on reverb and mood-altering melodies so much as bathe in them.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore-Based Beach House To Release Double Album After 4 Years

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based band Beach House on Tuesday announced their eighth album “Once Twice Melody.” The 18-song double album will be released in four-song chapters over the next few months, the band said, culminating in an album drop on February 18, 2022. The first chapter arrived Wednesday night with tracks Once Twice Melody, Superstar, Pink Funeral and Through Me. Thus far, the music continues the band’s signature dream-pop style, but for the first time, a live string ensemble was used, according to record label Sub Pop. The album was recorded in Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore and studios in Los Angeles and Minnesota, Sub Pop said. All formats (including casettes) of the album are now available for pre-order. The chapter releases are as follows: Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021 1. Once Twice Melody 2. Superstar 3. Pink Funeral 4. Through Me Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021 5. Runaway 6. ESP 7. New Romance 8. Over and Over Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022 9. Sunset 10. Only You Know 11. Another Go Around 12. Masquerade 13. Illusion of Forever Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022 14. Finale 15. The Bells 16. Hurts to Love 17. Many Nights 18. Modern Love Stories
BALTIMORE, MD
Amadhia

Tall Black Guy and Ozay Moore Go On a Journey On “Of Process And Progression”

“My father had me studying the artwork and jackets of his record collection and connecting the dots,” says Tyson Humphrey, the Lansing, Michigan-based rapper and hip-hop educator who records music as Ozay Moore. “It was like, ‘Oh, Stan Getz played on this and [Eumir] Deodato played on that,’ just this whole history lesson that made hip-hop make sense as the continuation of my father’s music, and of the music before that. It was the cultural aspect of learning and understanding.”
LANSING, MI
Amadhia

The Rich Legacy of Philadelphia Free Jazz

As the birthplace of great innovators like Billie Holiday, Lee Morgan, Trudy Pitts, McCoy Tyner, “Philly Joe” Jones, James Mtume, the Heath Brothers, and Bobby Timmons and home to John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Archie Shepp, and others, Philadelphia’s contributions to jazz are well known. Despite the notoriety that Philly’s bebop, hard-bop, and organ trio sound has enjoyed throughout the decades, the city’s free-jazz and avant-garde contingent has been less well-documented.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Astroworld, Travis Scott, and the Deadly Pearl Jam Concert We Still Haven’t Learned From

At a 2000 European music festival, nine people were killed after a crowd stampede that occurred while the band Pearl Jam performed. A day of rain had soaked the grounds of the Roskilde Festival in Denmark to mud. After vendors had run out of boots, concertgoers began wrapping plastic bags around their shoes. That made it difficult to navigate the pavement at the Orange Stage, where an estimated 50,000 fans had turned up to see the Seattle rockers perform.
MUSIC
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West and Drake Team for ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Los Angeles Concert

Kanye West has officially announced a one-night benefit concert titled “Free Larry Hoover,” which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will feature Drake, who West has spoke of in both admiring and dismissive terms only recently. A long-running feud between the two rappers will allegedly be “put to rest” during the concert. The event’s poster, with the caption “God’s plan,” was shared on West’s Instagram. On the L.A. Coliseum’s event page, it reads that the historic concert will “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA

