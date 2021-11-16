ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples 6-year-old creates egg business to give profits to the homeless

By Krista Fogelsong
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples 6-year-old created an egg business, so he could give profits to the homeless.

Warren Yarnell gave a check of $343 to St. Matthews house.

For the past nine months, Warren has put his 20 chickens to work laying eggs for his company “Warren’s Happy Hens” and made money by selling dozens of eggs at $3. A dozen to raise money for the homeless at St. Matthew’s house.

After giving the check, he got to tour the facility.

His mom said he’s always had a special place in his heart for the homeless and when he got his chickens he wanted his profits to go to help others.

“It’s not necessarily the size of the donation but the size of the heart and so it is possible for any child to find a way to raise money for a cause,” E.B. Yarnell said.

Yarnell said his next philanthropic project will involve creating some dog collars, then selling them to make money for the homeless.

ABC7 Fort Myers

