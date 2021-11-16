How Mindfulness Can Change Your Life

Most people recognize that they need to exercise. Typically, people say they simply do not have enough time to exercise, even though they recognise its importance. Although there are people for whom this is the case, for the majority of people, time can be made for exercise. In 2019, the Centers for DIsease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that most people have over 4-5 hours of leisure time a day, most of which is spent sitting down and watching television or on the phone. These findings hold regardless of age, ethnicity, gender and income. Even if your work is extremely intense and you really don’t have time for physical activity, perhaps you can reframe physical activity as part of your work rather than separate from it. Exercise is vital and not simply because of its effects on your physical health. Exercise can improve creativity and problem solving skills, raise your mood, increase emotional control, enhance focus, boost energy and improve the quality of sleep. All types of work would benefit from these improvements.

WORKOUTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO