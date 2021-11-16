ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How Mindfulness Can Change Your Life

By Anna Daniels
healththoroughfare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindfulness is, in a word, awareness. When we practice mindfulness, we pay attention on purpose to our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and the surrounding environment. The essence of mindfulness is non-judgmental awareness. When you practice mindfulness, you don’t judge whether what you are noticing is good, bad, or neutral....

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

Related
powerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors That Reveal A Lonely Person

The whole world is your oyster, but what happens when you don’t have anyone to share in these experiences? You don’t go out much, and you socially isolate yourself because you’re lonely. A lonely person might struggle with, and the feeling of solitude is increasing in this country. This widespread...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Well+Good

My Partner Won’t Go To Couples Therapy—How Can I Change Their Mind?

There are so many right reasons to seek out therapy—and, in fact, many folks have been exploring the option for the first time as of late. But while you can be in the driver's seat of that decision for yourself, with respect to relationship therapy or couples counseling, your partner needs to be onboard with the plan, too. Experts agree that counseling is generally always a great idea to preserve the health of a relationship (even if there's not a problem), but if your partner won't go to therapy, what are you to do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Good News Network

How the Mind Can Be ‘Trained Like a Muscle’ to Focus – Through A Simple Change of Outlook

When people say “I get distracted easily,” what they’re really saying is, “I receive less of the absolute miracle that is “focus” than other people,” because when we consider the 10 million bytes of imagery data the eyes give the brain each second or the 6,000 spontaneous thoughts we have each day, it truly seems like a miracle we can focus on anything at all.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindfulness#Depression#Stress
GreenwichTime

How A Healthy Mind Will Improve Your Bottom Line

The three pillars of health: mind, body, soul. We throw these three words around, but only two of them are actually mainstream. It’s ingrained in us that we need to keep up our physical health. We know that physical activity is important to staying agile, releasing endorphins, managing our weight, preventing bigger issues like diabetes and maintaining our overall health; especially as we age. It’s also ingrained in us that we need to take care of our soul. You can’t avoid advertisements for yoga, meditation or religious affiliations. Taking care of the body and soul is part of everyday conversations. But what about the mind? What exactly are we as individuals and companies doing to keep a healthy mind?
MENTAL HEALTH
michiganchronicle.com

Out of Your Mind: How to Handle Intrusive Thoughts

“Thoughts are only thoughts. They are not you. You do belong to yourself, even when your thoughts don’t.”. Author John Green was onto something when he was quoted talking about how to separate oneself from intrusive thoughts. But, what is an intrusive thought?. The OCD and Anxiety Center defines it...
MENTAL HEALTH
tetongravity.com

How Exercise Improves Your Whole Life

Most people recognize that they need to exercise. Typically, people say they simply do not have enough time to exercise, even though they recognise its importance. Although there are people for whom this is the case, for the majority of people, time can be made for exercise. In 2019, the Centers for DIsease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that most people have over 4-5 hours of leisure time a day, most of which is spent sitting down and watching television or on the phone. These findings hold regardless of age, ethnicity, gender and income. Even if your work is extremely intense and you really don’t have time for physical activity, perhaps you can reframe physical activity as part of your work rather than separate from it. Exercise is vital and not simply because of its effects on your physical health. Exercise can improve creativity and problem solving skills, raise your mood, increase emotional control, enhance focus, boost energy and improve the quality of sleep. All types of work would benefit from these improvements.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
thexboxhub.com

Can Gaming Improve Your Work-Life Balance?

With our jobs getting more stressful and many people feeling compelled to check emails and respond to work-related queries around the clock, it’s no surprise that our stress levels are rising. A healthy work-life balance is one of the main things that you need to reduce your work-related stress and feel healthier, calmer, and more in control throughout your everyday life. If you feel like the balance between your work, family life, hobbies, and other activities that you enjoy is non-existent or barely there, it’s no surprise that you might be feeling more stressed out than usual recently. If you can relate to this, finding something to do to fill your time that’s enjoyable for you rather than being something that you need to do like working is important.
GAMBLING
osidenews.com

Interfaith Community Services ‘Change Your Mind’ Expo

Oceanside CA— Interfaith Community Services is launching a unique initiative designed to change the conversation about mental health – one mind and one life at a time. Interfaith will host virtual conversations, inspiring microevents, social media engagements, and an inaugural “Change Your Mind” festival on February 26, 2022* at the ViaSat main campus in Carlsbad. This event is designed to be a wellness and transformative experience for community connection, where people can begin to look past the prior stigmas and labels often associated with mental health.
OCEANSIDE, CA
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
Elite Daily

Unlocking this part of your birth chart can transform your life.

Transformation has likely become something you’re very familiar with over the last couple of years. Though you may not always be able to fully understand why it happens, astrology can help you to understand how to work with it, not against it. Those born under the fixed water sign of Scorpio know the struggle of grappling with abrupt change all too well, especially individuals who have their North Node in Scorpio.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress affects up to 90% of people, and we know it harms our mental and physical well-being. Stress can impact the activity and function of our genes. It does this via “epigenetic” changes, which turn on and off certain genes, though it doesn’t change the DNA code. But why do some people respond worse to stress, while others seem to cope under pressure? Previous research has identified having strong social support and a sense of belonging are robust indicators of physical and mental health. Social support means having a network you can turn to in times of need. This can come from natural...
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Avoid Hangover Like Pro With These Tips

The hangover occurs after a night of drinking. Typically, a person starts to feel the effects within 4-6 hours after drinking. The symptoms of the hangover include nausea, headache, and sweating. Some people experience an upset stomach, vomiting, and diarrhea. The symptoms of the hangover are the result of alcohol...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy