The San Francisco 49ers waived veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, roughly two months after signing him to the roster. Kirkpatrick played in four games for the 49ers this season with one start against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 3; the former Alabama star played last season with the Arizona Cardinals after a long tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO