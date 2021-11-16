ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What the infrastructure bill actually does: From NYC’s subway to California’s wildfires

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXXw1_0cylTkHv00

The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday provides just over $1 trillion for a wide variety of local projects around the country.

The historic legislation passed Congress last week after the White House pushed for its passage first while the House and Senate await a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) score on the larger Build Back Better Act, which focuses on so-called “human infrastructure” such as Medicare, Medicaid, childcare and more.

Much of the smaller bill’s $1.2 trillion price tag accounts for existing projects; the bill’s funding for new infrastructure initiatives totals $550bn.

That new spending in the bill will be doled out for some federal initiatives as well, but the majority of the funding will be in the hands of state and local officials for specific projects in their jurisdictions.

Along with funds to repair roads and bridges in every state, there are a few notable examples of how the bill is being used by state leaders to rebuild and improve everything from airports to water systems:

New York City’s subway system The Governor of New York, whose administration oversees the state transit authority including the New York City subway system, says that her state will use some money allocated in the bill to prevent fare increases or service cuts for riders over the next year.

Gov Kathy Hochul characterised the plan as aiming to make the commute to work on the subway one less thing for New Yorkers to worry about as they deal with issues like inflation.

“[T]hose of you who are commuters on the MTA and have been anxious about how much this is going to go up, especially in this era of inflation, when it just seems when you’re just trying to get your head above water and come out from under a long dark period of the pandemic, and you might get a little bit more money in your paycheck, that the cost of living from gasoline to the cost of turkeys in another week and a half, this is really affecting people’s ability to just put food on their table,” she said at a press conference on Monday.

New York City isn’t the only part of the state receiving money for major transit projects. In upstate Albany, city officials are getting millions to retrofit their airport terminals and “modernise” the runways, according to Ms Hochul.

Great Lakes restoration The Great Lakes are the largest freshwater lakes on Earth, and affect the lives of millions across Michigan and other states stretching from Minnesota to New York.

Monday’s passage of the bipartisan bill means $1bn of federal dollars flowing into projects to restore the lakes, which face issues of contamination from agricultural runoff, microplastics, and invasive species.

An algae bloom shut down the tap water systems in Toledo, Ohio in 2014 for nearly three days; such blooms occur annually, but are exacerbated by runoff.

Texas energy system resilience The need to weatherise Texas’s energy grid was made all too clear earlier this year when millions across the state lost power and heat for days during brutal winter storms that left more than 200 dead.

Out of $1.2 trillion in the bill, around $3.5bn is allocated for weatherising energy grids across the country. It isn’t certain exactly how much will go to Texas just yet, but it would be surprising if a significant portion was not sent to the state, which operates its own grid independent of the two major interconnections on either coast.

Maryland waterway investments The state of Maryland will receive two major state-specific benefits from the bipartisan infrastructure bill in addition to a host of grants for bridge, roadway, broadband and other projects.

Local leaders in Maryland won more than $430m for efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay, a vital part of Maryland and Virginia’s environment that also serves as a significant driver of the states’ economies. One of the most productive fisheries in the country, it faces threats of so-called “dead zones” resulting from agricultural as well as urban and suburban runoff.

The state also will see millions, if not more, allocated for improvements to the Port of Baltimore, which the president visited just last week on a campaign to encourage passage of the bill. Baltimore is the largest e-commerce port and one of the busiest in the US.

Cleaning out the mines and wells in Colorado and Pennsylvania The bill allocates about $15bn for projects centred around abandoned mines and oil/natural gas wells around the US, many of which have been abandoned by now-shuttered companies that could not or chose not to clean them up before going out of business.

Colorado has more than 23,000 abandoned mines in the state, according to one of the state’s US senators, John Hickenlooper.

Both Colorado and Pennsylvania have thousands of miles of streams contaminated by abandoned energy and mining projects which state officials are hoping can be revitalised with money passed under the bipartisan plan.

California firefighting efforts California’s wildfires are an annual phenomenon that in recent years have led to thousands of people being driven from their homes and dozens killed.

A wide range of firefighting funding is included in the bipartisan package: millions are allocated for computers to predict wildfires, satellites to spot them as they erupt, and payment for firefighters across the state, including hundreds who will be moved from part-time to full-time positions.

Gov Gavin Newsom has announced that the state will also use about $2bn for the purchase of new helicopters and other equipment for fighting wildfires.

These are only a handful of the hundreds of projects already announced in states across the country that will receive funding under the $1.2 trillion package; many state governments have already compiled and released lists of road, bridge and waterway projects that will receive funds.

It remains to be seen whether or not a majority of the projects will end up in districts controlled by lawmakers who supported the legislation; some projects were specifically included in the bill as pet issues raised by individual members of Congress.

Sen Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana who joined the bipartisan Senate negotiating group with the White House for the legislation and eventually supported its passage, suggested as much in comments to a local news outlet this week.

Mr Cassidy told The Journal Record that many of the bill’s provisions were crafted in a way that would benefit his state, despite other Republicans on the state’s congressional delegation voting against the bill, thanks to his efforts to ensure that Louisiana would be eligible for funding under many of the grant programs.

“It helps to be in the room,” he told reporters.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR News

Here’s what Arizona is allocated under $1T infrastructure bill

PHOENIX — President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday, allocating billions of dollars to Arizona. The bill provides funds to rebuild roads and bridges, and also to shore up coastlines against climate change, protect public utility systems from cyberattacks and modernize the electric grid. Public transit, airports and freight rail also get boosts.
ARIZONA STATE
Derrick

Roads, transit, internet: What's in the infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure plan that President Joe Biden plans to sign into law has money for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, safe water, the power grid, broadband internet and more. The plan promises to reach almost every corner of the country. It's a historic investment that...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Moon Walker

Bank Employee Stole $4.2 million and Nearly Got Away

In 2011, Gerardo Adan Cazarez Valenzuela nearly walked away with $4.3 million dollars in cash. Usually, it takes a considerable amount of time to plan a heist like this. But Valenzuela, who was also known just as Gary Cazarez, simply put millions of dollars into a box, and just left the bank.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#New York City Subway#Great Lakes#Congress#The White House#Senate#Cbo#Medicare#Medicaid#New Yorkers
The Independent

Gun Owners of America ‘awarding’ Rittenhouse with AR-15 gun similar to weapon used in fatal shootings

A gun rights organisation is “awarding” Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15-style rifle following his acquittal at trial on homicide charges for fatally shooting two men and injuring another with a similar weapon.Gun Owners of America – which claims to represent 2 million gun owners in the US – “will be awarding Kyle Rittenhouse with an AR-15 for his defense of gun rights in America,” according to a post on the group’s Twitter account.“Join us in saying THANK YOU to Kyle Rittenhouse for being a warrior for gun owners and self defense rights across the country!” the post states.Mr Rittenhouse’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

GOP officials in Wisconsin want to eliminate a bipartisan elections agency and charge 5 of its 6 members with felonies and misdemeanors

The top Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor says she will eliminate the commission if elected. A Wisconsin sheriff recommended felony or misdemeanor charges for 5 of the 6 commission members. The commission lifted a requirement for voting deputies to visit nursing homes because of COVID-19. In an attempt to overhaul...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
msmagazine.com

The U.S. Should Stop Being Hypocritical When It Comes to Ending Child Marriage

Our girls are not passports; they are human beings deserving of freedom and choice, especially when it comes to marriage. Over two years ago, the U.S. government published a report titled “How the U.S. Immigration System Encourages Child Marriages.” The report highlighted inadequate policies that, to this day, fail to protect vulnerable girls and allow child marriage to continue in the United States.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NPR

As Georgia grows more Democratic, its members of Congress will not

All year long, as the Biden administration has tried to move forward its agenda, the Democrat's razor-thin control of the House and Senate has been part of the story. And both parties know it. So now we want to spend some time talking about one of the key factors that could influence control of the House next year. And that is, you guessed it, how the states draw their maps this year.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy